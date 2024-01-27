Caroline Manzo Files Lawsuit Against Bravo Regarding Sexual Harassment Allegations Involving Brandi Glanville on Real Housewives – USA TODAY

Title: “Real Housewives Star Caroline Manzo Files Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Harassment on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip'”

Caroline Manzo, a cast member of the upcoming reality TV show “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” has filed a lawsuit against Bravo and the show’s producers, claiming she experienced sexual harassment at the hands of co-star Brandi Glanville. This incident has left Manzo distraught and triggered memories of previous sexual assaults.

According to court documents, Manzo alleges that Glanville kissed her numerous times without her consent and forcefully kissed and humped her on a couch during the Moroccan filming of the show. The lawsuit also accuses the producers of knowingly hiring Glanville despite being aware of her “deviant sexual proclivities and sexually harassing conduct.”

The lawsuit reveals that Manzo sought help from co-star Alex McCord, a former reality TV star with a background in psychology, after she was sexually assaulted. Manzo claims to have reported the assaults to the show’s producers, further accusing Bravo, Peacock, and NBC of prioritizing the continuation of the show over her safety and well-being.

“Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” features a cast of past and current Housewives who travel to various destinations to engage in drama, fights, and discuss their personal lives. The Morocco season, which allegedly includes the incidents described, has not yet aired.

The seriousness of the allegations raised by Manzo cannot be overlooked. It is important to support survivors of sexual assault, and organizations like the National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN) can provide survivors with the necessary support and resources.

This lawsuit against Bravo and the producers of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” brings attention to the issue of sexual harassment within the entertainment industry. It remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will unfold and what actions will be taken by the defendants.

As the case progresses, it is crucial to prioritize the safety and well-being of all individuals involved, ensuring that alleged incidents of sexual harassment are thoroughly investigated and addressed.