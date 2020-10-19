Goals and Highlights: Santos 1-1 in 2020 Pachuka Liga MX Guard 1 | 10/18/2020

Thanks for airing on VAVEL.COM
Continue visiting the portal, so you do not miss any description of the most relevant national and international game.
90 + 5 ‘
Game over!
90 + 2 ‘
உஸ்தாரி! The goalkeeper lineup of Pacquiao has and bears the title of Orandia.
90 ‘
Five minutes are added.
88 ‘
Eric Aguirre has been suspended for seeking medical attention.
85 ‘
The tie is there; At the last minute, the teams are constantly on duty.
78 ‘
New Movement of the Saints: Raல்l Rivero Jesus enters Osejo.
75 ‘
Low shot from Luis Chavez passing one side of the local goal.
74 ‘
Destination canceled! Victor Devila’s score was not considered a forward stand.
72 ‘
Santos makes his first two changes: Adrian Lozano and Carlos Orandia enter via Brian Cornica and Gail Sandoval.
65 ‘
Pucca’s Dual Movement: Roberto Nurse and Vector Devila enter via Roberto de la Rosa and Ismail Sosa.
57 ‘
Julio Furch’s corner shot Oscar Ustari stands on two shots.
54 ‘
Vector Guzman receives a block card.
45 ‘
The second part begins!
45 + 5 ‘
The first half is over!
Santos is the goal!
Julio Forsch converts the penalty and balances the score.
45 + 3 ‘
Penalty for Santos! Miguel Herrera knocks Octavio Rivero into the area.
பச்சுகா இலக்கு!
Luis Chavez overtook Toussaint with a powerful shot from outside the area.
45 ‘
Three minutes are added.
40 ‘
Pachoka’s first movement: Christian Zosa enters through Romero Ibra.
38 ‘
Victor Guzman tries to surprise from a long distance, but Acevedo looks good and controls the shot without much difficulty.
34 ‘
Fernando gets Coryre’s yellow card and becomes the first cautious player in the game.
29 ‘
Now the competition has resumed. So far, both teams have been left to their own devices.
27 ‘
The meeting will be adjourned for one minute for restoration.
23 ‘
Another attempt by Santos, now with a shot from Van Rank, goes more than just a goal for Pachuka.
18 ‘
Hugo Rodriguez’s title goes towards the arrival goal.
8 ‘
After the first few minutes, no team was able to create risk or maintain possession.
Leaders of Pachuka
Leaders of Santos
Pachuka: Sequence
O. Ustari (C); K. Alvarez, M. Herrera, G. Cabral, V. Guzman, E. Aguirre, i. Sosa, L .; Chavez, R. Ibra, r. De la Rosa et al. Sanchez.
Santos: Sequence
C. Acevedo; J. Van Rankin, h. Rodriguez, M. Toria, A. Cervantes, b. Cornica, F. Coryaran, d. Andrade, G. Sandoval, J .; Forch (c) and r.
Stay here with us!
How To Watch Santos Vs Pachuka Live TV And Stream
Pachuka: Last row
O. Ustari; K. Alvarez, G. Cabral, O. Murillo, E. Aguirre, V. Guzman, L. Chavez, i. Sosa, V. Devila, r. De la Rosa et al. Sanchez.
Santos: Last row
C. Acevedo; J. Van Rankin, h. Rodriguez, M. Toria, A. Cervantes, b. Cornica, F. Coryaran, d. Andrade, G. Sandoval, J .; Forch (c) and r.
Pachuka: Team News
Santos: Team News
To be continued
To continue the positive series
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s live coverage of the 2020 Liga MX Tournament: Santos Vs Pachuka!
My name is Alan Rodriguez Avilas and I will be your guest for this game. We provide pre-game analysis, list updates and news here.