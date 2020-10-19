Goals and Highlights: Santos 1-1 in 2020 Pachuka Liga MX Guard 1 | 10/18/2020

Continue visiting the portal, so you do not miss any description of the most relevant national and international game.

Game over!

உஸ்தாரி! The goalkeeper lineup of Pacquiao has and bears the title of Orandia.

Five minutes are added.

Eric Aguirre has been suspended for seeking medical attention.

The tie is there; At the last minute, the teams are constantly on duty.

New Movement of the Saints: Raல்l Rivero Jesus enters Osejo.

Low shot from Luis Chavez passing one side of the local goal.

Destination canceled! Victor Devila’s score was not considered a forward stand.

Santos makes his first two changes: Adrian Lozano and Carlos Orandia enter via Brian Cornica and Gail Sandoval.

Pucca’s Dual Movement: Roberto Nurse and Vector Devila enter via Roberto de la Rosa and Ismail Sosa.

Julio Furch’s corner shot Oscar Ustari stands on two shots.

Vector Guzman receives a block card.

The second part begins!

Julio Forsch converts the penalty and balances the score.

Penalty for Santos! Miguel Herrera knocks Octavio Rivero into the area.

Luis Chavez overtook Toussaint with a powerful shot from outside the area.

Three minutes are added.

Pachoka’s first movement: Christian Zosa enters through Romero Ibra.

Victor Guzman tries to surprise from a long distance, but Acevedo looks good and controls the shot without much difficulty.

Fernando gets Coryre’s yellow card and becomes the first cautious player in the game.

Now the competition has resumed. So far, both teams have been left to their own devices.

The meeting will be adjourned for one minute for restoration.

Another attempt by Santos, now with a shot from Van Rank, goes more than just a goal for Pachuka.

Hugo Rodriguez’s title goes towards the arrival goal.

After the first few minutes, no team was able to create risk or maintain possession.

O. Ustari; K. Alvarez, G. Cabral, O. Murillo, E. Aguirre, V. Guzman, L. Chavez, i. Sosa, V. Devila, r. De la Rosa et al. Sanchez.

C. Acevedo; J. Van Rankin, h. Rodriguez, M. Toria, A. Cervantes, b. Cornica, F. Coryaran, d. Andrade, G. Sandoval, J .; Forch (c) and r.