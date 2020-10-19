Home Sports Goals and Highlights: Santos 1-1 in 2020 Pachuka Liga MX Guard 1 | 10/18/2020

Goals and Highlights: Santos 1-1 in 2020 Pachuka Liga MX Guard 1 | 10/18/2020

Oct 19, 2020 0 Comments
VAVEL logo

Thanks for airing on VAVEL.COM

Continue visiting the portal, so you do not miss any description of the most relevant national and international game.

90 + 5 ‘

Game over!

90 + 2 ‘

உஸ்தாரி! The goalkeeper lineup of Pacquiao has and bears the title of Orandia.

90 ‘

Five minutes are added.

88 ‘

Eric Aguirre has been suspended for seeking medical attention.

85 ‘

The tie is there; At the last minute, the teams are constantly on duty.

78 ‘

New Movement of the Saints: Raல்l Rivero Jesus enters Osejo.

75 ‘

Low shot from Luis Chavez passing one side of the local goal.

74 ‘

Destination canceled! Victor Devila’s score was not considered a forward stand.

72 ‘

Santos makes his first two changes: Adrian Lozano and Carlos Orandia enter via Brian Cornica and Gail Sandoval.

65 ‘

Pucca’s Dual Movement: Roberto Nurse and Vector Devila enter via Roberto de la Rosa and Ismail Sosa.

57 ‘

Julio Furch’s corner shot Oscar Ustari stands on two shots.

54 ‘

Vector Guzman receives a block card.

45 ‘

The second part begins!

Santos is the goal!

Julio Forsch converts the penalty and balances the score.

45 + 3 ‘

Penalty for Santos! Miguel Herrera knocks Octavio Rivero into the area.

பச்சுகா இலக்கு!

Luis Chavez overtook Toussaint with a powerful shot from outside the area.

45 ‘

Three minutes are added.

40 ‘

Pachoka’s first movement: Christian Zosa enters through Romero Ibra.

38 ‘

Victor Guzman tries to surprise from a long distance, but Acevedo looks good and controls the shot without much difficulty.

34 ‘

Fernando gets Coryre’s yellow card and becomes the first cautious player in the game.

29 ‘

Now the competition has resumed. So far, both teams have been left to their own devices.

27 ‘

The meeting will be adjourned for one minute for restoration.

23 ‘

Another attempt by Santos, now with a shot from Van Rank, goes more than just a goal for Pachuka.

18 ‘

Hugo Rodriguez’s title goes towards the arrival goal.

8 ‘

After the first few minutes, no team was able to create risk or maintain possession.

Leaders of Pachuka

Pachuka: Sequence

O. Ustari (C); K. Alvarez, M. Herrera, G. Cabral, V. Guzman, E. Aguirre, i. Sosa, L .; Chavez, R. Ibra, r. De la Rosa et al. Sanchez.

Santos: Sequence

C. Acevedo; J. Van Rankin, h. Rodriguez, M. Toria, A. Cervantes, b. Cornica, F. Coryaran, d. Andrade, G. Sandoval, J .; Forch (c) and r.

Stay here with us!

How To Watch Santos Vs Pachuka Live TV And Stream

Pachuka: Last row

O. Ustari; K. Alvarez, G. Cabral, O. Murillo, E. Aguirre, V. Guzman, L. Chavez, i. Sosa, V. Devila, r. De la Rosa et al. Sanchez.

Santos: Last row

C. Acevedo; J. Van Rankin, h. Rodriguez, M. Toria, A. Cervantes, b. Cornica, F. Coryaran, d. Andrade, G. Sandoval, J .; Forch (c) and r.

Pachuka: Team News

Santos: Team News

To be continued

To continue the positive series

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s live coverage of the 2020 Liga MX Tournament: Santos Vs Pachuka!

My name is Alan Rodriguez Avilas and I will be your guest for this game. We provide pre-game analysis, list updates and news here.

You May Also Like

Introductory strike for Coates

Introductory strike for Coates

‘Realist’ Sean Dyche staying positive after tough start for Burnley

‘Realist’ Sean Dice is positive for Burnley after a tough start

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool

Liverpool may need a ‘right plate in the middle of the face’

Jurgen Globe writes emotional letter to Irish Liverpool fan after learning of brother's tragic death

Jurgen Globe writes emotional letter to Irish Liverpool fan after learning of brother’s tragic death

VAVEL logo

Cruise Azul Vs Tigress: Live Stream Online Updates (0-0) | 10/17/2020

Saint-Etienne boss Storm Arsenal slams Saliba for treatment

Saint-Etienne boss Storm Arsenal slams Saliba for treatment

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *