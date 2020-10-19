College football scores, NCAA top 25, Week 7: Miami jumps back, wins Memphis Wild shootout

The 7th week of the 2020 college football season is in the books – the final week of the college football season before joining the Big Ten party. It’s been another week across the country, but we are reminded again and again that there are two great dogs at the moment that divide themselves above all: No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama. The two had significant wins on Saturday as the Tigers blamed the win on the Georgia Tech, while Tide stepped down in the second half to beat 3rd Georgia.

Elsewhere – speaking of Clemson – No. 13 Miami won the ACC foe pit from the humiliating loss to the Tigers last week. However, as UCF and Memphis provided another AAC classic to remember, the most amazing result of the day may have come to us from two teams that are not currently in the AB Top 25.

There was a lot to cover everything in between those games. CBS Sports was at every step to keep you updated with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day.

College Football Scores, Schedule – Week 7

Kentucky 34, No. 18 Tennessee 17 – Box score

No. 13 Miami 31, bit 19 – Box score

South Carolina 30, No. 13 Auburn 22 – Box Score

No. 1 Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 7 – Recap, Takeaways

No. 4 Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7 – Recap, Takeaways

Arkansas 33, Ole Miss 21 – Box Score

Memphis 50, UCF 49 – Box score

No. 21 Texas A&M 28, Mississippi State 14 – Box Score

Florida State 31, No. 5 North Carolina 28 – Review

No. 2 Alabama 41, No. 3 Georgia 24 – Recap, Takeaways

Check out the full Week 7 scoreboard

Check these out …