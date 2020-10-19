Medinka: A snowfall refers to the pursuit of a complete inches, to the white terms that we create. It’s going to nurture life, a potential journey as it crosses the central IOWA. Very large space can be easily taken anywhere. It is shown in dark blue. 70 Dover Angani in Creams in Dover Northwest, where are the reports that we come in 6.5 inches? Snow is too hard for Meredith Drive, Higgins and Arbondale. It is now closing its eyes to 35 areas. Moving to Downtown, I northeast, I was bounded, very high across Highway 65. Elcord, can be seen reducing the snow intensity. Testing of the latest road conditions shows 100% Snow-covered Rowa Highway Six Dwight Monroe and Newton. He is somewhat knowledgeable. This is what our West Des Moines want, Skycom turned east. You can see some buildings to cover where the camera is. Large, wet snowflakes coming down. It continues to 1245. Reports Six reports coming from anywhere
Up to 9 inches of snow has been reported in the metro
Snow is accumulating in central Iowa, and road conditions worsened Monday. Alerts | 511 Travel Information The National Weather Service issued a snowfall warning for Dallas, Jasper and Polk districts. That warning expired at 12:45 p.m. Extreme snow and low visibility were warned. In some areas the pavement temperature has dropped, i.e. falling snow freezes the pavement. Check out 511ia.org before you travel. There are reports of nine inches of snow in Polk City and five inches of fresh snow in Anconi, where the Iowa Department of Transportation crashed into Interstate 35, just north of First Street exit. Check out the KCCI Breaking News and Weather app for the latest weather updates.
