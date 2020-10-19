Home Top News 9 inches of snow has been recorded in the metro

Oct 19, 2020 0 Comments
Snow is accumulating in central Iowa, and road conditions worsened Monday. Alerts | 511 Travel Information The National Weather Service issued a snowfall warning for Dallas, Jasper and Polk districts. That warning expired at 12:45 p.m. Extreme snow and low visibility were warned. In some areas the pavement temperature has dropped, i.e. falling snow freezes the pavement. Check out 511ia.org before you travel. There are reports of nine inches of snow in Polk City and five inches of fresh snow in Anconi, where the Iowa Department of Transportation crashed into Interstate 35, just north of First Street exit. Check out the KCCI Breaking News and Weather app for the latest weather updates.

DES MOINES, Iowa –

Snow is accumulating in central Iowa, and road conditions worsened Monday.

Interactive radar | Alerts | 511 Travel Information

The National Weather Service issued a snowfall warning for Dallas, Jasper and Polk districts. The warning expired at 12:45 p.m., with severe snow and low visibility.

The pavement temperature has dropped in some areas, i.e. falling snow freezes the pavement. Cheque 511ia.org Before you travel.

There are reports of nine inches of snow in Polk City and five inches of fresh snow in Anconi, where the Iowa Department of Transportation crashed between 35 states just north of the first street exit.

Check out the KCCI Breaking News and Weather app for the latest weather updates.

