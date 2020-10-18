The child miraculously escapes the plane crash after Mum uses her body as a shield

A soldier has miraculously survived a horror plane crash that killed his parents after he was found in the arms of his heroic mother.

The plane crashed in Uppet, Colombia on Tuesday, killing Mayor Diaz Rojas, her husband Fabio Grantas and their son Aya Nouris Masa.

Mr Grandas, who runs the program, was a well-known physician in Bogot, the Colombian capital.

The couple’s son, Martin, survived a plane crash and is being treated at a hospital.

Rescuers found Mrs. Rojas touching her baby after she died in the crash.

In a statement, the Colombian Civil Aviation Authority expressed “solidarity with the families of the victims”.

“A child, who was traveling on the plane, is being taken to an aid center this time,” they added.

The HK2335-G crashed during a flight between Santa Marta and Guameral.

Martin is said to be in a stable condition, and according to local media reports, the fundraiser is being treated at the University Hospital of Santa Fe de Bogota.

The aviation authority is investigating the crash.

The statement said, “According to initial reports, the aircraft had kept all of its technical documentation up to date.”

The cause of the accident is unknown.

Video footage shows shocked locals standing around the crash site.

One man separates something from the plane and gives it to another wearing a green helmet.

