Home World The child miraculously escapes the plane crash after Mum uses her body as a shield

The child miraculously escapes the plane crash after Mum uses her body as a shield

Oct 18, 2020 0 Comments
The child miraculously escapes the plane crash after Mum uses her body as a shield

A soldier has miraculously survived a horror plane crash that killed his parents after he was found in the arms of his heroic mother.

The plane crashed in Uppet, Colombia on Tuesday, killing Mayor Diaz Rojas, her husband Fabio Grantas and their son Aya Nouris Masa.

Mr Grandas, who runs the program, was a well-known physician in Bogot, the Colombian capital.

The couple’s son, Martin, survived a plane crash and is being treated at a hospital.

Rescuers found Mrs. Rojas touching her baby after she died in the crash.

Related: Twist on toddler ship death charge

In a statement, the Colombian Civil Aviation Authority expressed “solidarity with the families of the victims”.

“A child, who was traveling on the plane, is being taken to an aid center this time,” they added.

The HK2335-G crashed during a flight between Santa Marta and Guameral.

Martin is said to be in a stable condition, and according to local media reports, the fundraiser is being treated at the University Hospital of Santa Fe de Bogota.

The aviation authority is investigating the crash.

Related: The newlyweds were killed four days after the wedding

The statement said, “According to initial reports, the aircraft had kept all of its technical documentation up to date.”

The cause of the accident is unknown.

Video footage shows shocked locals standing around the crash site.

One man separates something from the plane and gives it to another wearing a green helmet.

This article first appeared The sun And re-created with permission

READ  Europe claims it is ‘learning to reside with COVID-19’

You May Also Like

Zero new local COVID cases, up to 30 are allowed to be collected

Zero new local COVID cases, up to 30 are allowed to be collected

More than 1,000 current and former CDC employees left in response to the Trump Corona virus

More than 1,000 current and former CDC employees left in response to the Trump Corona virus

Organizers of the U.S. Women's March are urging women to vote for change at rallies across the country

Organizers of the U.S. Women’s March are urging women to vote for change at rallies across the country

A yodelling musical is being blamed for the worst coronavirus cluster in Switzerland.

Corona virus: Yodellers dismiss accusation of ‘one of Europe’s worst COVID outbreaks’ World News

Corona virus direct message: UK government adviser backs ‘circuit breaker’ lock; Angela Merkel urges Germans to stay home | World News

France reports 25,000 new corona virus infections in 24 hours

France reports 25,000 new corona virus infections in 24 hours

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *