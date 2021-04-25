Home World SpaceX capsule delivers four astronauts to SKS / Article / LSMLV

SpaceX capsule delivers four astronauts to SKS / Article / LSMLV

Apr 25, 2021 0 Comments
SpaceX capsule delivers four astronauts to SKS / Article / LSMLV

Crew Dragon, the US-based human company Crew Dragon, founded by Ilona Mask, joined the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday to carry four astronauts from the United States, France and Japan.

The Falcon 9 spacecraft capsule was launched Friday from a spacecraft in Florida with the vehicle launched. A team of astronauts arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday after a 23-hour flight.

The station spontaneously joined when it was in Earth orbit at an altitude of 420 km above the Indian Ocean. This is the third SpaceX flight to the International Space Station in a year.

However, this is significant because SpaceX reused the same spacecraft for the first time.

The capsule launched astronauts into orbit last May, and after a successful return to Earth in November, the Falcon 9 missile was re-used on Friday, bringing another capsule into orbit.

The four astronauts will spend six months on the space station, replacing the four colleagues who will return to Earth on Wednesday by the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Error in article?

Highlight the text and press Ctrl + EnterSend text to edit!

Highlight the text and press Report an error Buttons to send editable text!

READ  China announces sanctions against Canada

You May Also Like

Govit-19 continues to disrupt essential health services in 90% of countries - Rev.Com

Govit-19 continues to disrupt essential health services in 90% of countries – Rev.Com

Board approves new funding plan for CRIM

Board approves new funding plan for CRIM

They did not stop sending the underwear and underwear of the Prime Minister of France

They did not stop sending the underwear and underwear of the Prime Minister of France

Editorial about clubs abandoning the European Super League 97 | Dedication to the aristocracy

Editorial about clubs abandoning the European Super League 97 | Dedication to the aristocracy

upload_article_image

Biden promises to be “carbon neutral by 2050” more than China 10 years before the US media poured cold water on the change of president and his resignation.

German Foreign Ministers Video Conference German Foreign Ministers: Wrong approach to sever EU from China | International |头壳 Newtalk

German Foreign Ministers Video Conference German Foreign Ministers: Wrong approach to sever EU from China | International |头壳 Newtalk

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *