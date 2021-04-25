SpaceX capsule delivers four astronauts to SKS / Article / LSMLV

Crew Dragon, the US-based human company Crew Dragon, founded by Ilona Mask, joined the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday to carry four astronauts from the United States, France and Japan.

The Falcon 9 spacecraft capsule was launched Friday from a spacecraft in Florida with the vehicle launched. A team of astronauts arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday after a 23-hour flight.

The station spontaneously joined when it was in Earth orbit at an altitude of 420 km above the Indian Ocean. This is the third SpaceX flight to the International Space Station in a year.

However, this is significant because SpaceX reused the same spacecraft for the first time.

The capsule launched astronauts into orbit last May, and after a successful return to Earth in November, the Falcon 9 missile was re-used on Friday, bringing another capsule into orbit.

The four astronauts will spend six months on the space station, replacing the four colleagues who will return to Earth on Wednesday by the Crew Dragon spacecraft.