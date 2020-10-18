Home Technology SpaceX successfully launches Starling on Sunday, another liftoff scheduled for this week

SpaceX successfully launches Starling on Sunday, another liftoff scheduled for this week

Oct 18, 2020 0 Comments
SpaceX successfully launches Starling on Sunday, another liftoff scheduled for this week

SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket

The rocket brought another batch of Starling satellites into orbit on Sunday.

Cape Canaveral, fl.SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday, sending the 14th batch of about 60 satellites into orbit for its Starling broadband network.

The launch took place at 8:25 a.m. in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

This was part of SpaceX’s efforts to provide broadband Internet service from low Earth orbit. The company’s first batch of Starling satellites were launched into orbit on May 23, 2019.

More News: NASA with SpaceX’s first manned mission delayed until November

On Wednesday, October 21, the space agency will attempt to launch its 15th batch of Starling satellites from Cape Canaveral Air Force Base.

The rocket is scheduled to lift off at 12:36 p.m.

SpaceX successfully launches Starling satellites on Sunday

The 14th block of the Falcon 9 rocket spacecraft brought about 60 satellites into orbit to its Starling broadband network.

Several scrubbed launches over the past month prompted Elon Musk to head to Cape Canaveral for a hardware review.

You can watch the launches live when Fox 35 News occurs.

READ  Alexagate is a gloriously unneeded tool to end Amazon Echo from listening

You May Also Like

What is that song? Hum or whistle, Google can tell you

What is that song? Hum or whistle, Google can tell you

The latest update of Elder Scrolls 6 may not be what some fans wanted to hear

The latest update of Elder Scrolls 6 may not be what some fans wanted to hear

Two large pieces of space debris almost collided with Earth - P.G.R.

Two large pieces of space debris almost collided with Earth – P.G.R.

Rumor: Super Mario 3D All-Stars may have broken the American record for 3D Mario sales

Rumor: Super Mario 3D All-Stars may have broken the American record for 3D Mario sales

Not sure where to vote? Google will now show you in Search and Maps

The new iPod Air arrives on Oct. 23 and you can book now

The new iPod Air arrives on Oct. 23 and you can book now

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *