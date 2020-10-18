SpaceX successfully launches Starling on Sunday, another liftoff scheduled for this week

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday, sending the 14th batch of about 60 satellites into orbit for its Starling broadband network.

The launch took place at 8:25 a.m. in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

This was part of SpaceX’s efforts to provide broadband Internet service from low Earth orbit. The company’s first batch of Starling satellites were launched into orbit on May 23, 2019.

On Wednesday, October 21, the space agency will attempt to launch its 15th batch of Starling satellites from Cape Canaveral Air Force Base.

The rocket is scheduled to lift off at 12:36 p.m.

Several scrubbed launches over the past month prompted Elon Musk to head to Cape Canaveral for a hardware review.

You can watch the launches live when Fox 35 News occurs.