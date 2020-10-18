Rome Film Festival opens in the shadow of the Corona virus

The Rome Film Festival on Thursday screened a Pixar-animated film about a Jasmine’s dream, “Soul,” which, despite the lingering corona virus, has changed the way people watch movies in general.

Like the world-famous cinema festival in Venice last month, heat scanners measure the temperature of audience members at theater doors, wearing a mask is mandatory and fewer spectators are allowed.

“Everyone’s safety comes first,” festival director Antonio Monta told Il Messaggero daily.

Attending the opening night ceremony, Italian Minister of Culture Tario Francescini and Italian actors voiced the “Soul” characters, which received early reviews and will be released live on Disney + stages, excluding theaters.

The film premiered at the London Film Festival last week.

One of the most eagerly awaited films in Rome is the documentary “Mi Siamo Francesco Totti” (“My name is Francesco Totti”) about the famous footballer who spent his entire life in AS Roma.

However, it is uncertain whether Roma’s former No. 10, who lost his father, will return.

The 15th edition of the festival ends on October 25th. I.P.

Related stories:

MMFF 2020 to screen entries online between COVID-19

‘Teen Forbe’, directed by the Philippines, was a huge success at the Gallella Film Festival as it prepared to open the Soho Film Fest.

Click for more news about the Corona virus novel Here.



What you need to know about corona virus.



For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 Local 1149/1150.



The Inquiry Foundation supports those in our health front and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited in Banco de Oro (BDO) Current Account # 007960018860 or use this to make a donation through PayMaya Link .

Read on