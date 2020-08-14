Steve-O Duct-Taped Himself To A Billboard

Pre-pandemic, the Jackass crew was meant to reunite this year to movie Jackass 4. That did not pan out due to the fact of COVID-19, so we will not likely get to see the fellas again in action ’til September 2021.

But luckily, Steve-O is not letting the pandemic stop him from pulling off a very Jackass-worthy stunt.

On Thursday, the Jackass and Wildboyz star strapped himself to a billboard to market his comedy particular, Gnarly, which is only available to stream by means of his internet site.

The billboard’s location is on North Cahuenga Boulevard in LA.

He even took some selfies although becoming duct-taped and certain that you will find zero possibility of him slipping off it. But, tbh, as a clumsy person, I’m extremely, extremely worried for his phone!

Fox 11 Los Angeles filmed Steve-O as he took photographs of the crowd beneath him. It really is equally hilarious and terrifying to watch.


Fox 11 Los Angeles / By using Facebook Stay

After looking at this, now all I want is for Jackass to occur back again! 2021 simply cannot appear shortly ample.

