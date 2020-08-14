Steve-O Duct-Taped Himself To A Billboard

Pre-pandemic, the Jackass crew was meant to reunite this year to movie Jackass 4. That did not pan out due to the fact of COVID-19, so we will not likely get to see the fellas again in action ’til September 2021.
But luckily, Steve-O is not letting the pandemic stop him from pulling off a very Jackass-worthy stunt.
On Thursday, the Jackass and Wildboyz star strapped himself to a billboard to market his comedy particular, Gnarly, which is only available to stream by means of his internet site.
He even took some selfies although becoming duct-taped and certain that you will find zero possibility of him slipping off it. But, tbh, as a clumsy person, I’m extremely, extremely worried for his phone!
Fox 11 Los Angeles filmed Steve-O as he took photographs of the crowd beneath him. It really is equally hilarious and terrifying to watch.
After looking at this, now all I want is for Jackass to occur back again! 2021 simply cannot appear shortly ample.
Tv set and Videos
Get all the finest moments in pop society & amusement delivered to your inbox.