Preston North End 0-1 Cardiff City: Shay Ojo Stunner delivers Harry Wilson debut Bluebirds victory on stage

Shay Ojo’s thunder strike was enough to give Cardiff City a well-deserved victory over Preston North End in Daydale.

Following a fantastic counter-attack action the Liverpool debtor went home half an hour later, giving the Bluebirds another win on the road.

No championship side has taken as many points as Cardiff since Neil Harris took charge – and the guests have no ability to threaten a well-organized city side.

Despite the loss of another injury to Greg Cunningham, Harry Wilson was brought in for his City debut.

Injuries to Irishman and Jordi Osey-Dutt will be a concern, but overall it will be a good day in the office for the Bluebirds.

The last few days have been mostly positive, with Liverpool borrower Wilson being protected on three signing deadlines.

Wilson was named on the bench for the Deeptale trip, along with fellow visitors Philip Benkovic and Dillon Phillips.

In fact, after seeing some signs of promise in the 0-0 draw with Blackburn, boss Neil Harris opted against any total changes, with the injury to Joe Bennett and the suspension to Lee Tomlin triggering the same changes.

Nevertheless, the first 45 minutes in the deeptail provided an accurate explanation of why someone in Wilson’s quality was most needed.





Jr. Hoylett should have done better after being tapped into Sean Morrison’s area, but could have developed his effort well over the bar within the opening 10 minutes.

Cardiff possession dominated, but clear cut opportunities were frustrating to come by.

At the other end, Alex Smiths was called up in the middle of the opening half, saying that former Swansea City forward Scott Sinclair was denying Sean Maguire’s angular effort after a one-two.

The most important Bluebirds fans may have called for a renovation.

Joe Rawls struggled to fill the Tomlin-shaped hole behind Kiefer Moore, while Ojo and Hoylet failed to find the perfect final ball in the opening 45 minutes.

Defensively, by contrast, it was a great start, and Captain Morrison’s excellence and leadership was generally at everyone’s heart.

Nevertheless, with the slightest sign of progress, change was always possible, and they came under horrific circumstances.

Cunningham, designed to cover the injured Bennett, will feel like Cardiff has a point to prove considering his recent injury woes.

But his first league visit to Deeptel has been reduced to half an hour since his departure in 2018, when he was later ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Enter Wilson.





The sight of the 23-year-old in a Cardiff shirt would cause a fair amount of suffocation in the Welsh capital, but it was Wales team-mate Kiefer Moore who came very close to breaking the barriers.

However, the 28-year-old could not put his title down following an amazing teasing cross from OC-Tutu.

Despite the large number of fans around Wilson in recent days, Moore remains an integral part of the city, and it was his contribution that inspired Cardiff to come to life at intervals.

Half over his man, Moore attacked his way through midfield before slipping into Ojo into the area.

The Liverpool debtor looked up, ignoring Wilson’s screams in the middle, before heading home with a sensational finish.

As you can see it was a counter-attack goal, but Cardiff’s ruthless defensive duo Morrison and Curtis Nelson deserve credit, giving the Preston lead no small chance to find the net at home this season.

Cardiff suffered another injury when OC-Tutu was ruled out, while Jayton Stockley came close to equalizing late, but his title could only be paid into the hands of Smiths.

But a draw over Cardiff would have been tough, they deserved to win, and are now pouring their opponents into the championship table.

Preston XI: Root; Rafferti, Bauer, Davis, Hughes; Letson (Stockley 76), Pearson; Pots (Barquisen 60), Brown, Sinclair; Maguire (Rice 67)

Sub n / u: Ripley, Story, Gallagher, Johnson

Yellow card: Brown59

Cardiff City XI: Smiths; Osai-Tuttu (Pamba 77), Morrison (e), Nelson, Cunningham (Wilson 29); Pack, Baguna; Rolls, Ojo (Walks 79), Hoylett; Moore

Sub n / u: Phillips, Benkovic, Murphy, Gladsel

Goal: Eye52