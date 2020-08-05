Joe Biden will no for a longer time vacation to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nomination

Biden will rather settle for the Democratic nomination for president from his home state of Delaware, according to the Democratic Nationwide Convention Committee.

“From the extremely starting of this pandemic, we place the well being and basic safety of the American men and women initial. We followed the science, listened to doctors and general public health authorities, and we continued generating changes to our programs in purchase to shield lives. That’s the sort of steady and dependable leadership The united states warrants. And that’s the management Joe Biden will deliver to the White Residence,” claimed Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez mentioned in a assertion.

1 official instructed CNN the decision was declared internally Wednesday early morning.

A Biden campaign spokesman declined to comment.