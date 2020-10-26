Definitely Come Dance 2020 Leaderboard | Full judges’ scores are LIVE

After Strictly Come Dancing 2020 went well and truly on the first live show of the series on Saturday, you have got all the information you need on the week’s highlights and scores.

The Strictly Come Dancing series took them to the dance floor on Saturday night to showcase their talents with marked practices, teaming up with their respective Strictly Come Dancing experts.

Jamie Loing came out first and failed to knock down the judges with his Cha Sa Cha – which was a long time in the making and the Made in Chelsea star had to withdraw from the tournament before the start of last year. Release show.

He found himself at the bottom of the leaderboard following low scores from strictly cum dance judges, but other competitors were a little better (or a lot, in upcoming cases).

Maisie Smith and her partner Gorka Marquez stormed the dance floor with their samba, inspired by Caroline Quentin, Ranveer Singh and Nicola Adams.

But HRVV and his professional partner Janet Monroe stole the show and topped it with their energetic zeal on the leaderboard.

At the other end of the table, Jacques Smith chilled the judges a little with his foxtrot.

Read the latest Strictly Come Dance Leaderboard and scores.

Week one is definitely the leaderboard

In the first week, no one goes home, and the combined judge scores and audience votes are taken to week two for the first elimination.

1. HRVY and Janet Monroe (8 + 8 + 9) = 25

2. Maisie Smith and Gorkha Marquez (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

= 3. Carolyn Quentin and Johannes Rodebe (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

= 3. Ranveer Singh and Giovanni Bernice (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

= 3. Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

4. With JJ Salmers and Amy Dow (6 + 6 + 7) = 19

5. Clara Ampho and Aljaz Skorjanek (5 + 6 + 7) = 18

6. Max George and Diane Buswell (5 + 6 + 6) = 17

7. Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (4 + 6 + 6) = 16

8. Bill Bailey and Odi Mapus (3 + 6 + 6) = 15

9. Jamie Loing and Karen Hour (4 + 5 + 5) = 14

10. Jackie Smith and Anton Du Peck (3 + 5 + 5) = 13

