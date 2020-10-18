Organizers of the U.S. Women’s March are urging women to vote for change at rallies across the country

Thousands of masked young women have rallied in cities across the United States against President Donald Trump and his Supreme Court candidate, Amy Connie Barrett.

Protesters also urged voters to oppose Mr Trump and his fellow Republican candidates in the November 3 election.

Demonstrations, including in Washington, are the latest in a series of rallies that began with massive women’s marches the day after Mr Trump’s January 2017 inauguration.

Demonstrators were asked to wear masks and observe social distance in the midst of a corona virus outbreak.

Protesters – including some dressed as the protagonists of the popular television series The Handmaid’s Tale – based on a book written by Margaret Atwood, marched on the US Supreme Court.

The march came as the U.S. Senate was ready Vote affirmed by Mrs. Barrett in place of the late Liberal Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Conservative federal appeals judge M.S. Barrett is Mr. Trump’s third choice for a lifetime Supreme Court position.

Mr Trump has asked Ms. Barrett to confirm before the election in the Senate, which is controlled by her fellow Republicans.

Ms. Barrett’s affirmation would give the court a 6-3 conservative majority.

Republicans have a 53-47 Senate majority, which makes Ms Barrett’s confirmation a virtual commitment.

“There are a lot of things I can not change in politics, but my voice is not one of them,” said protester Natalie Gates.

“This Supreme Court candidate will affect my children and my future. The greatest thing I know is that I can make changes.”

The death of Judge Ginsburg on September 18 spurred a rush to replace the Republicans with a Conservative. (Abby: Jose Louis Magna)

Dozens of other rallies were planned from New York to San Francisco to mark opposition to Mr Trump and his policies, especially the drive to fill Judge Ginsburg’s seat ahead of Election Day.

A parade was held at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, outside the dormitory where Judge Ginsburg lived as an undergraduate student.

The card sign, which was carried by a young woman wearing a red mask with small portraits of Justice Ginsburg, said “we refuse.”

Rachel O’Leary Carmona, managing director of the women’s team, opened the event by asking people to keep their distance from each other. The Super-Spreader event will take place recently at the White House.

She spoke about the power of women to end Mr Trump’s presidency.

“Her presidency started with a women’s march and now it will end with a female vote. Time,” she said.

Read a message on the sea of ​​signs carried out by protesters “Vote for your daughter’s future.”

“Fight like a woman,” said another.

More than 26 million Americans have already cast their ballots over who wants to sit in the White House for the next four years, whether it is Mr. Trump or his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

Demonstrators marched in front of the Supreme Court against Mr Trump and Ms Connie Barrett. (Abby: Jose Louis Magna)

AP / Reuters