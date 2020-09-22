The woman has a miscarriage after a car driven by a friend flew over the bonnet

He was in Bonnet when his friend drove his car after a woman lost her baby “practical joke misunderstood”.

Megan Meredith suffered a miscarriage in Wales early last year after being thrown from her own Ford hatchback.

She was also in a state of broken ankle and knee after the incident.

This week, Keely Harrison was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to causing her ex-boyfriend’s injuries Wales Online Reports.

The accident occurred when the defendant tried to play a joke on Ms. Meredith.

Harrison jumped in the victim’s Ford driver’s seat, locked the doors and started exiting, while the two friends laughed in the back seat.

The victim jumped on the bonnet in an attempt to stop Harrison.

The 20-year-old defendant, however, continued to drive at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour before making a sharp stop.

Ms. Meredith was thrown to the ground.

As a result of the accident, she had a miscarriage and found out during treatment that she was pregnant at the time.

Her right ankle and knee were deformed in the fall.

His wounds then required surgery.

A judge at Cardiff Crown Court took Ms. Meredith Harrison and two other friends into the afternoon.

The victim left her keys in the ignition as she threw trash from the car into a nearby bin.

But when she looked back, she saw Harrison in the driver’s seat.

When she tried to open the door, she realized they were locked.

The court heard that friends in the seat may have been in the shooting after Harrison started driving and Ms Meredith shouted to stop her.

The victim got into the car to prevent himself from falling – but the defendant drove off and sped down the high street.

When Ms Meredith tried to stick the windscreen wipers, Harrison braked and her victim fell on the road.

CCTV footage of the incident showed Harrison leaving the vehicle and being bent down by his friend.

The victim woman was taken to the hospital where she was found to be pregnant.

‘It ruined my life’

She had a miscarriage as a result of her treatment, which included a five-hour operation.

Doctors believe his injuries will never fully heal.

In a personal statement to the victim, Ms Meredith said the incident came as a “complete shock” and “devastated” her.

“This incident has ruined my life and I am worried about the future, my foot function and employment,” he said.

“I’m not the person I was before, I do not think I will be the same person again. I have to live with these injuries for the rest of my life now.”

Harrison, a support worker, said he wanted to play a “practical joke” and only intended to drive around the corner.

He later admitted to being seriously injured by a dangerous driver.

Mitigating Jenny Yo said: “This is a sad case for everyone involved.

This article first appeared The sun And re-created with permission.