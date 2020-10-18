Liverpool manager Jurgen Globe conceded a 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa as a “face-off” for his side, and this could prove to be the most important match of the season.

During the title run they ran, they dropped only one point for the first time in 30 years, until Klopp’s page first failed in February earlier this year.

The Variation in the villa park is the worst performance under the globe, Marks the fifth anniversary of his first match with the Mercedes derby against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Following the international break, the Reds boss did not have time to resolve issues with his players, but hoped the result would have a positive effect.

“The challenge in this situation is that you don’t want the players to be hurt or influenced in the next game. You need a self-confident team,” he said.

“You don’t want a team that looks like you have your head down, but on the other hand you don’t want to forget the game, and the 7-2 result helps a lot with that, in a sense we don’t want to forget.

“I got that feeling more and more in the few hours after the game that after all the positive things that happened to us, we needed a perfect plate in the middle of our face.

“I’m not 100 percent sure about that, but I’ll take it, and then it’s okay, because there’s no other reason why 7-2 should be better.

“But if it was for that, it might have been the most important game of the season. That’s why we’ve trying to use it, we’ll see.”

The Layer Three local lockout in the Liverpool metropolitan area is similar to the 237th Mercedes derby, with fans not being able to watch it together in pubs or at home.

Their previous meeting in June, their first match after the strike, was a bad goalless draw at Goodison Park.

However, given the current local conditions, Globe believes it will provide more of a lift.

“Football has always been a huge point in the city. I firmly believe in it,” he said.

“A few months ago we were talking about whether football is really necessary and its role in society. From a very subjective point of view, I firmly believe it did.

“We have an important role to play. People in the city are used to dealing with difficult situations, and that’s how I see it.

“I don’t live in the city center and I don’t know what it is like, but usually when bad things happen this city together they try to make it better.

“We’ll definitely try a football look. We’ve both clubs from the city, the whole city together watching a football game.

“In that sense, you’re right, it’s even more important.”