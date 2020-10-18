Cruise Azul Vs Tigress: Live Stream Online Updates (0-0) | 10/17/2020

Yellow card for Luis Romos and Jesus Tunas.

Blue Cross Corner Shot. Without great risk.

Cruz Azul already creates the first danger in the attack.

Corona, Tomanzuez, Romo, Ultrate, Escopar, Reyes, Rivero, Yodun, Alvarado, Orbelin and ‘Capacita’

Guzman, Reyes, Mesa, Karaoke, Fernandez, Pizarro, Aquino, Rodriguez, Tunas, Gignog and Lopez

In the morning, Cruz Azul’s team won 2-1 against Tigress, resulting in second place in the general table. Meanwhile, U17 won by a small margin against Nuevo Lyon, who are 10th in the tournament with 25 points.

Despite finishing second in the general table with 26 units, they were not entirely happy as they had two matches in a row without knowing victory. Cruz Azul needs three points to close the gap on the Pajio team that leads the table with 30 points.

After a hesitant start, even the management of Cat team captain Ricardo Ferretti was questioned, as the UANL team seems to have invented the compass and they are already at the top of the classification in this final of the tournament, the basis for not losing to qualify directly for Tigress.

The Cruise Azul Vs Tigress match will take place at the country’s CDMX Stadium Azteca. Kick-off 10:00 pm ET.

