Cruise Azul Vs Tigress: Live Stream Online Updates (0-0) | 10/17/2020

11´
Yellow card for Luis Romos and Jesus Tunas.
6´
Blue Cross Corner Shot. Without great risk.
30
Cruz Azul already creates the first danger in the attack.
Cruz Azul has a LTTE domain
Cruise Azul: Sequence
Corona, Tomanzuez, Romo, Ultrate, Escopar, Reyes, Rivero, Yodun, Alvarado, Orbelin and ‘Capacita’
Tigers: Sequence
Guzman, Reyes, Mesa, Karaoke, Fernandez, Pizarro, Aquino, Rodriguez, Tunas, Gignog and Lopez
This is how Cruz arrived at the Azul Azteca Stadium
Basic results
In the morning, Cruz Azul’s team won 2-1 against Tigress, resulting in second place in the general table. Meanwhile, U17 won by a small margin against Nuevo Lyon, who are 10th in the tournament with 25 points.
Dowel to Golio board
How To Watch Cruise Azul Vs Tigress Live TV And Stream
Cruise Azul: Last row
J. Corona; J. Domanjuves, a. Ultrate, J .; Escobar, J .; Reyes; J. Domanjuves, i. Rivero, Y. Yotton, O. Pineta; J. Rodriguez, s. Kimines.
Tigress: Last row
Guzman, Rodriguez, Ayala, Mesa, Salceto, Tunas, Pizarro, D’Souza, Fernandez, Quinones, Kignok.
The referee is four
The rail is an engine upwards
Despite finishing second in the general table with 26 units, they were not entirely happy as they had two matches in a row without knowing victory. Cruz Azul needs three points to close the gap on the Pajio team that leads the table with 30 points.
Nail sharpening
After a hesitant start, even the management of Cat team captain Ricardo Ferretti was questioned, as the UANL team seems to have invented the compass and they are already at the top of the classification in this final of the tournament, the basis for not losing to qualify directly for Tigress.
Kick-off time
The Cruise Azul Vs Tigress match will take place at the country’s CDMX Stadium Azteca. Kick-off 10:00 pm ET.
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s Live Coverage of the 2020 Tournament: Cruise Azul Vs Tigress! My name is Claudio Amelco and I will be your guest for this game. We provide pre-game analysis, list updates and news here.