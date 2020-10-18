Home Sports Cruise Azul Vs Tigress: Live Stream Online Updates (0-0) | 10/17/2020

Cruise Azul Vs Tigress: Live Stream Online Updates (0-0) | 10/17/2020

Oct 18, 2020 0 Comments
VAVEL logo

11´

Yellow card for Luis Romos and Jesus Tunas.

Blue Cross Corner Shot. Without great risk.

30

Cruz Azul already creates the first danger in the attack.

Cruz Azul has a LTTE domain

Cruise Azul: Sequence

Corona, Tomanzuez, Romo, Ultrate, Escopar, Reyes, Rivero, Yodun, Alvarado, Orbelin and ‘Capacita’

Tigers: Sequence

Guzman, Reyes, Mesa, Karaoke, Fernandez, Pizarro, Aquino, Rodriguez, Tunas, Gignog and Lopez

This is how Cruz arrived at the Azul Azteca Stadium

Basic results

In the morning, Cruz Azul’s team won 2-1 against Tigress, resulting in second place in the general table. Meanwhile, U17 won by a small margin against Nuevo Lyon, who are 10th in the tournament with 25 points.

Dowel to Golio board

How To Watch Cruise Azul Vs Tigress Live TV And Stream

Cruise Azul: Last row

J. Corona; J. Domanjuves, a. Ultrate, J .; Escobar, J .; Reyes; J. Domanjuves, i. Rivero, Y. Yotton, O. Pineta; J. Rodriguez, s. Kimines.

Tigress: Last row

Guzman, Rodriguez, Ayala, Mesa, Salceto, Tunas, Pizarro, D’Souza, Fernandez, Quinones, Kignok.

The referee is four

Nail sharpening

After a hesitant start, even the management of Cat team captain Ricardo Ferretti was questioned, as the UANL team seems to have invented the compass and they are already at the top of the classification in this final of the tournament, the basis for not losing to qualify directly for Tigress.

Kick-off time

The Cruise Azul Vs Tigress match will take place at the country’s CDMX Stadium Azteca. Kick-off 10:00 pm ET.

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s Live Coverage of the 2020 Tournament: Cruise Azul Vs Tigress! My name is Claudio Amelco and I will be your guest for this game. We provide pre-game analysis, list updates and news here.

You May Also Like

Jurgen Globe writes emotional letter to Irish Liverpool fan after learning of brother's tragic death

Jurgen Globe writes emotional letter to Irish Liverpool fan after learning of brother’s tragic death

Saint-Etienne boss Storm Arsenal slams Saliba for treatment

Saint-Etienne boss Storm Arsenal slams Saliba for treatment

Lomasenko-Lopez weight-results, video, face, fight set

Lomasenko-Lopez weight-results, video, face, fight set

RCB vs KXIP - IPL 2020 - From Sick to Six

RCB vs KXIP – IPL 2020 – From Sick to Six

Check out: Olympic boxer Yumir begins training with Marshall Roche

UFC's George Masvidal Donald Trump in Florida

UFC’s George Masvidal Donald Trump in Florida

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *