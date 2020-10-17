Home Technology Two large pieces of space debris almost collided with Earth – P.G.R.

Two large pieces of space debris almost collided with Earth – P.G.R.

Oct 17, 2020 0 Comments
Two large pieces of space debris almost collided with Earth - P.G.R.
  • The rejected Chinese rocket position and the Soviet-era satellite collided with Earth almost overnight.
  • This collision would have created a large amount of new space debris and exacerbated our current space debris problem.
  • As we continue to launch more and more satellites, the potential for space debris to affect group passengers increases.

If you have not already heard: Space junk is becoming a real problem. There is a lot of man-made debris in Earth’s orbit that actually poses a risk to future space missions and current projects such as the International Space Station. This is bad, and it will only get worse as companies like SpaceX plan to launch thousands of satellites on a regular basis.

Thursday night, the severity of our space debris problem Plenty clear It was like an old rocket platform from a Chinese voyage to collide with an already dead Soviet satellite. Scientists observing both objects crushed the numbers and determined that the objects had a more than 10% chance of colliding, which was very high and definitely needed attention. Fortunately, the two big space debris missed each other, but that doesn’t mean we can go back to ignoring our space debris woes.

I know what you think: “Well, an old, dead Soviet satellite almost hit a Chinese rocket. so what?”

While it is true that none of the debris is active or critical to ongoing operations, a conflict could still have been catastrophic. When man-made objects in space run at high speeds at each other they create even more debris. That is, two large objects become dozens, hundreds, or thousands of smaller, but more dangerous objects that constantly orbit the earth.

Even these small objects can cause serious problems for space travel, as a small one like a bolt moving at high speed can cause incredible damage if it hits an important part of the cosmic machine. If heaven forbids, the results will be catastrophic if a spacecraft runs or is struck by a small, fast-moving piece of metal on its way to the space station or the moon.

On top of that, an object is small and difficult to observe from Earth. Two large objects is a problem, of course, but a thousand small objects moving at different speeds and in new directions can spell disaster.

The good news is that satellite and rocket positions do not collide with each other. However, the risk of such an event will not go away any time soon. Many countries have proposed ways to clean up the Earth’s orbit and remove large space debris, but so far, very little progress has been made.

Mike Wehner has been reporting on technology and video games for the past decade, including VR, wearables, smartphones and key news and trends of future technology. Most recently, Mike has worked as a technology editor at The Daily Tot, and has been featured on USA Today, Time.com and countless other web and print outlets. His love of reporting is next to his gaming addiction.

READ  Samsung's Exynos 1000 may be faster than Snapdragon 875

You May Also Like

Rumor: Super Mario 3D All-Stars may have broken the American record for 3D Mario sales

Rumor: Super Mario 3D All-Stars may have broken the American record for 3D Mario sales

Not sure where to vote? Google will now show you in Search and Maps

The new iPod Air arrives on Oct. 23 and you can book now

The new iPod Air arrives on Oct. 23 and you can book now

New epic game store free games are now available

New epic game store free games are now available

Spellbreak's first seasonal update on October 22nd with new skills, methods and Halloween content releases

Spellbreak’s first seasonal update on October 22nd with new skills, methods and Halloween content releases

Airbus contracted to bring back samples from Mars

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *