The latest update of Elder Scrolls 6 may not be what some fans wanted to hear

New update Senior Coils VI Some fans may have wanted to hear from the much-anticipated game. Since its initial announcement in 2018, we have seen and heard nothing about the next one Senior scrolls Sports. We do not have a release date or operating system, although many assume it will be on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, following the recent comments by Xbox boss Bill, there are some question marks around the PS5 version. Spencer.

Last month, Microsoft acquired Bethesda and its IP, which now owns it Senior scrolls Series. At the time of the acquisition, many were quick to speculate as to what this meant Senior scrolls6 Coming to the PS5, it is tempting to suggest that Bethesda and Microsoft have not changed anything. When the acquisition was announced, the pair opened the door to play for the PS5, but this door may close.

In a new interview கோட்டாக்கு, Microsoft asked Spencer if he could get his money back with the acquisition of Bethesda in his $ 7.5 billion investment. Senior scrolls6 For the PS5. Spencer responded by saying “yes” without hesitation and following:

“I don’t want to flip about it,” Spencer said. “This agreement is not made to take games from another player’s site like this. Nowhere in the documents we put together: ‘How do I prevent other players from playing these games?’ We like more people to play, fewer people can go to play, but I would say the model – I answer directly to the question you had – when I think about where people are going to play and the number of devices we have, we have xCloud and PC and GamePass and our Console site, I do not have to send these games to any site other than the sites we support for these games to work for us, whatever its meaning. ”

As you can see, Spencer Bethesda says the deal was “not made to take games from another player’s site”, however, the game does not have to come to the PS5 because it is a lucrative investment or to reach a huge audience.

Of course, the fact that Spencer and Microsoft have not explicitly stated whether or not the game is coming to the PS5 is a good sign. If it were, you would say so. If it does not, you’re suspending the announcement of the PR success surrounding the release of your new console.

At this point, it seems possible to bypass the game PS5, and as a result it will be disappointing news for many players who will not be able to play it as a result.