Rumor: Super Mario 3D All-Stars may have broken the American record for 3D Mario sales

The NPD results for September 2020 debuted at number two in the Super Mario 3D All-Stars rankings, losing to the Marvel Avengers. The thing is, when you look at the data, a very different story is happening here.

First, data for Marvel Avengers includes digital and physical sales. With Super Mario 3D All-Stars, the NPD level is based solely on body sales. This makes Mario’s second place overall very interesting!

With that, more specific NPD data is apparently leaked. It gives us some real numbers to work with.

According to Super Mario 3D All-Stars, total US sales for September 2020 are approximately 1,165,000 units. I was able to sell that amount in about 2 weeks worth of time. The previous record holder for US release monthly sales goes to the Super Mario Galaxy (1,120,000 units in 3 weeks) or the Super Mario Odyssey (1,100,000 units in 1 week), depending on how you want things to look. Apparently digital sales were a factor for Odyssey, not for the Galaxy, and we have no data on how many digital units were sold.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars had a huge retail debut, but no doubt digital numbers were crazy too. The weekly charts showed him sitting in the # 1 spot each week, so it was definitely drawn in large numbers. If we knew those digital numbers and could add them to the total NPD, there is no doubt that Super Mario 3D All-Stars would be the new record holder for a 3D Mario title.