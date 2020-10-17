Home Technology Rumor: Super Mario 3D All-Stars may have broken the American record for 3D Mario sales

Rumor: Super Mario 3D All-Stars may have broken the American record for 3D Mario sales

Oct 17, 2020 0 Comments
Rumor: Super Mario 3D All-Stars may have broken the American record for 3D Mario sales

The NPD results for September 2020 debuted at number two in the Super Mario 3D All-Stars rankings, losing to the Marvel Avengers. The thing is, when you look at the data, a very different story is happening here.

First, data for Marvel Avengers includes digital and physical sales. With Super Mario 3D All-Stars, the NPD level is based solely on body sales. This makes Mario’s second place overall very interesting!

With that, more specific NPD data is apparently leaked. It gives us some real numbers to work with.

According to Super Mario 3D All-Stars, total US sales for September 2020 are approximately 1,165,000 units. I was able to sell that amount in about 2 weeks worth of time. The previous record holder for US release monthly sales goes to the Super Mario Galaxy (1,120,000 units in 3 weeks) or the Super Mario Odyssey (1,100,000 units in 1 week), depending on how you want things to look. Apparently digital sales were a factor for Odyssey, not for the Galaxy, and we have no data on how many digital units were sold.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars had a huge retail debut, but no doubt digital numbers were crazy too. The weekly charts showed him sitting in the # 1 spot each week, so it was definitely drawn in large numbers. If we knew those digital numbers and could add them to the total NPD, there is no doubt that Super Mario 3D All-Stars would be the new record holder for a 3D Mario title.

READ  Phone of Duty Contemporary Warfare, Warzone Time 5 launch date, time, NEW maps, Stadium, modes | Gaming | Amusement

You May Also Like

Two large pieces of space debris almost collided with Earth - P.G.R.

Two large pieces of space debris almost collided with Earth – P.G.R.

Not sure where to vote? Google will now show you in Search and Maps

The new iPod Air arrives on Oct. 23 and you can book now

The new iPod Air arrives on Oct. 23 and you can book now

New epic game store free games are now available

New epic game store free games are now available

Spellbreak's first seasonal update on October 22nd with new skills, methods and Halloween content releases

Spellbreak’s first seasonal update on October 22nd with new skills, methods and Halloween content releases

Airbus contracted to bring back samples from Mars

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *