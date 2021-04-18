Home Technology Discover your WiFi strengths with these Windows 10 tricks

Apr 18, 2021 0 Comments
WiFi coverage is one of the concerns in many people’s homes. Walls and distances are great enemies of waves, and if your house is big you can notice it when you go. So, we tell you How can you know the strength of your WiFi if you are using a Windows 10 installed device.

How To Know Your WiFi Strength In Windows 10

Sometimes you believe your home WiFi coverage is noticeable. Everyone expects every possible link, and you will notice it immediately after the loading time of a website that you normally visit. The first thing you think of is finding the problem, which is usually a little far from you router. You can do this with a repeater, but first you need to know how much power you are getting on your computer.

This may help you if you are using Windows 10 system. Some tips you already know, but reviewing them will never hurt. The first point is to look for it in the small icon in the Notifications section. When you press it, you will see the expanded graphic and the network you are connected to, so you can even connect to a better network if needed.

On the other hand, You can use the previous control panel. You need to place the ‘Control Panel’ in the search engine and then go through the option Networks and Internet> Shared Resource Center You will see the name and strength of the connection.

Another way Discover the strengths of your WiFi Passes using the function At the command line. This console may seem complicated to use, but if you know the codes you need, you can be sure that it will be a very useful tool. In this case you need to do the same as the control panel, it should use the Windows search engine. Once you have it in front of you, write the following code: Show netsh wlan interfaces. You will have a series of parameters indicating everything connected to the network, including the percentage of WiFi power.

The speed test never hurts

We have Calculated some tips to find out the strength of your WiFi in Windows 10, But it only benefits a few. For this reason, we are committed to providing you with a global solution for all types of devices, regardless of the operating system they use. Recommend that you use Speed ​​test Find out first if you get all the megabytes you pay for.

