Banksy posted a picture of a mural of a little girl Hula on her Instagram account, ending speculation as to whether she was behind the job.

The piece appeared on a wall in the corner of Rodsey Avenue in Nottingham’s London last Tuesday.

Sprinkled in black and white, the picture on the cheek sits on the back of a wrecked bike and is chained with an infinite lock to a light post.

The bike does not have a tire.

Surinder Kaur, 42, who runs a beauty salon next to the artwork, said the bike looked like a mural.

Within hours, the PA news agency was quick to defend the council by placing a clear plastic sheet over it.

Already painted on plastic two or three times.

“Everyone is very excited and many are coming to see the film,” Ms Kaur said.

“Everyone was confused about whether it was real or not, but it’s a wonderful film, it’s wonderful art.”

Antonia Gardner, 48, lives five minutes away, and took her eight-year-old daughter, Alexis, to see the mural this week.

“Recently we’ve been in the news for the wrong reasons, probably having the highest Govt rates in the country,” Ms Gardner said.

“Confirming that Pangxi is real has given us much needed impetus – it’s amazing that our city is part of Pangxi’s mission.

“(Alexis) loved it and said that the little girl looked at her age and had a very happy hula hooping with the bike tire … telling all the little girls in her class.

Banksy’s “distributed parliament”, which includes parliamentary houses filled with chimpanzees – sold for $ 9.9 million last year, setting a new record for his work, according to rating website MyArtBroker.com

Many of his murals have been thrown off the walls, and Kissing Coppers – a picture of two male police officers in the warmth next to a Brighton pub – sold for 50,000 350,000 in 2011.

Ms. Kaur said: “Unfortunately I have no property and I rent it out.

“He brought the bike with him – the bike has one tire, the other tire has the little girl’s hula hoop in the picture.”

Banksy’s Govt-19-Inspired Tube Rail Piece (@ Bank / BA)

Following the lockdown, the recently reopened MS. Gaur said a lot of people come to his salon to hear about the mural, but are not yet sure if this will create a boost to his business.

“Let’s see – I don’t know about anything right now,” he said.

In July, a Banksy artwork inspired by the Corona virus appeared on a London tube train.

Wearing masks, sneezing or hand washing If a series of rats around a cart were stenciled, you do not get it unless you mask it.

Transport to London quickly removed it in line with its anti-graffiti policy, but said: “We appreciate the feeling of encouraging people to wear face masks.”

This summer, Banksy used the sale of his artwork to fund a 30-meter motor boat to rescue migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean into Europe.

Named after the 17th-century French anarchist Louis Michel, it features a bangsky work of art on its exterior.