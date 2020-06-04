Joshua Kimmich says Bayern Munich plans to join English protest by George Floyd

Jadon Sancho, Achraf Hakimi, Weston McKennie and Marcus Thuram all protested during the Bundesliga matches Over the weekend, Kimmich says that all players have a “responsibility” to face the scourge of racism, not only in soccer but also in society.

“I think it’s good that it’s not just a player [protesting] and maybe it’s also an option to say something as a team, “said Kimmich.” We are a world, a club, a soccer team and it doesn’t matter if you are black or white.

“We as footballers, like Sancho, have a lot of power to reach other people, to be a role model and to say something because what we say, people from outside listen, and this is a great opportunity to make a statement.”

“As a soccer player, you have great power in this world, so my opinion is that we can feel this responsibility and we can say something like Sancho did.”