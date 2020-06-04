Joshua Kimmich says Bayern Munich plans to join English protest by George Floyd

“I think it’s good that it’s not just a player [protesting] and maybe it’s also an option to say something as a team, “said Kimmich.” We are a world, a club, a soccer team and it doesn’t matter if you are black or white.
“We as footballers, like Sancho, have a lot of power to reach other people, to be a role model and to say something because what we say, people from outside listen, and this is a great opportunity to make a statement.”
“As a soccer player, you have great power in this world, so my opinion is that we can feel this responsibility and we can say something like Sancho did.”
After opening an investigation into the protests of the four players, the German Football Association (DFB) announced on Wednesday that it would not take action, as they were “deliberate anti-racism actions by the players, who are campaigning for them values”. that the DFB seeks to defend. “
He also confirmed that similar protests in the coming weeks would go unpunished.
“Of course we discussed it [making protests as a team] and maybe we can do something, “added Kimmich.” Maybe we have to do something because we can’t give something like this [racism] a place.
“We, as players on Instagram or on social media, can take our voice and use our power to reach out to other people so that this no longer happens in the future. And I believe that everyone should stay together and fight this racism, in football and in society. “