Home Science Meet the smallest unit of time ever measured, the gyptosecond

Meet the smallest unit of time ever measured, the gyptosecond

Oct 17, 2020 0 Comments
Meet the smallest unit of time ever measured, the gyptosecond

Scientists have measured the shortest time ever: the time it takes a light particle to pass a Hydrogen Molecule.

That time, for the record, was 247 zeptoseconds. A gyptosecond is 21 zeros and 1 following a trillion, or a decimal point, in a billionth of a second. Previously, researchers were immersed in the world of gyptoseconds; In 2016, the researchers reported in the journal Natural Physics Used lasers to measure time in increments of up to 850 zeptoseconds. This accuracy is a great leap from the 1999 Nobel Prize-winning work, which first measured time in femtoseconds, in billions of seconds.

You May Also Like

This image shows the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft's sampling arm – called the Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) – and asteroid Bennu during the mission’s Checkpoint Rehearsal.

NASA is set to touch on an asteroid for the first time

More than 220 Cambridge students were asked to self-isolate in auditoriums after 18 cases

More than 220 Cambridge students were asked to self-isolate in auditoriums after 18 cases

Guinness World Record for Indo-origin Vinod Bajaj eyes walking around the circumference of the earth

Elon Musk 'speculation' could send a spacecraft to Mars by SpaceX 2024

Elon Musk ‘speculation’ could send a spacecraft to Mars by SpaceX 2024

SAGE has released its estimate of the R number

Corona virus: R number margins range from 1.3-1.5 across the UK | UK News

Space CATASTROPHE: 'High risk' of high-speed crash Russian and Chinese space debris | Science | News

Space CATASTROPHE: ‘High risk’ of high-speed crash Russian and Chinese space debris | Science | News

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *