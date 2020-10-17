Instagram

A member of the Little Mix has closed the bar that opened in his hometown as Britain unveiled new stringent Govt-19 restrictions amid never-ending epidemics.

Jade opened her band Red Door in 2019, and later changed her name to Arbia.

The Little Mix The star was known to perform with local bands there, but is now forced to close the venue, imposed by the UK government in the region due to new ‘Layer 2’ restrictions on social mixing.

“With a heavy heart we are announcing that Arbia will be closed until it is announced today,” says a note posted on the bar’s Facebook page on Wednesday (14Oct20). “We tried our best to overcome these difficult times, but unfortunately it is no longer possible to keep our doors open.”

However, the star’s bar team has vowed to reopen once the epidemic passes.

“It’s not going to be good forever, we’ll be back to the way it used to be, but we can not confirm when it will be,” they wrote.

All hotels and bars in the UK were closed by law on March 20 because the country was locked, but reopened in July with community remote action. However, as virus cases continue to rise, this week (ends 1616 Acts) Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a new three-tier regime on the country to control social unrest.

Jade Dharwall recently tested for Covit-19 after the production of the talent show he started with his band members was shut down due to the Corona virus outbreak. Her test results were negative, and so were her friends.