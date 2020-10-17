Corona virus: Yodellers dismiss accusation of ‘one of Europe’s worst COVID outbreaks’ World News

The cast of a Yodeling musician has denied allegations of the so-called COVID-19 eruption, one of the worst in Europe.

Concerts in Switzerland, SwitzerlandAt the end of September, 600 fans attended – and Corona virus The number of cases has doubled to 1,238 since the middle of that month.

With an infection rate of 408 cases per 100,000 people, it is now the worst affected area in Switzerland.

But the cast member of “Forever and Always”, which enforced social distance, but participants did not need to wear a mask, Yodellers considered “pure slander”.

Yodel Music ‘Forever and Always’ has delayed the rest of its tour due to the epidemic. Image: Jodelmusical



Erwin Pertsey admitted that he tested positively on the other three artists COVID-19 Five days after the performances, but the organizers said the “safety concept” was being adhered to.

“At the same time, the restaurants were open all night and they were full on the edge,” he told Sky News. “But it’s easy to blame the external organizer.”

Fellow cast member Maja Keller-Roth agreed that there were other events in Switzerland that weekend where people may have caught the virus.

“We think it’s a shame that the media is dragging us through the mud right now,” he told Sky News.

Pete Heckner, the managing director of the venue, told a Swiss television channel that he seemed to accept some responsibility: “We could not help what happened to this Yodelling team.

“We learned nine days after the show that many in the group had been infected. From there, we could not control the infection chain.”

Some scientists have suggested that singing could spread the virus through airborne droplets.

Erwin Pertsey (left) did not test positive for the virus, but his three fellow actors did. Image: Jodelmusical



Intensive care wards are being filled at the Swiss hospital, and one of its directors, Francisco Folmi, has called for a warning that the hospital could not be “managed” if the number of cases continues to rise.

“The explosion in the number of cases in Switzerland is one of the worst of all Europe, “Reto News impressed the public in a video.

“It’s time for you, the people, to react. Wear masks and stop partying.”

He aimed at the local government, saying “the measures have not been clearly designed until now.”

The local government only announced on Monday that masks would be mandatory for all public and private events of more than 50 people.

Switzerland’s federal system for formulating health policy is called cantons.

Maja Keller-Roth said it was a ‘shame’ that music is being blamed for the rising corona virus cases. Image: Jodelmusical



In a sign of the second wave, the country registered another 3,105 new corona virus cases daily.

Alpine Country has confirmed a total of more than 71,000 cases and more than 1,800 deaths.

Geneva limited the public meetings to 100 people this week, and now contact details for events of more than 15 people have to be taken.

“If we do not get a handle on this, we run the risk of getting into a situation that is difficult to control,” said Bertrand Levrod, director general of Geneva Hospitals.

“We’re really at a turning point – things could go both ways.”