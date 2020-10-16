Home Sports UFC’s George Masvidal Donald Trump in Florida

Oct 16, 2020 0 Comments
Forget the secret service, the planet has the “Badest MF” Donald TrumpIs back in Miami … George Masvidal.

The UFC superstar (and “BMF” title holder) was waiting for potash at Miami International Airport on Thursday to personally greet Trump when he arrived for his NBC Townhall show at the Perez Art Museum.

Masvidal was wearing a mask. Trump – who recently Tested positive for COVID-19 – No. But, George did not show much interest.

While at the airport, Trump told reporters, “Never fight him!”

Trump and Masvidal have been close for the past few weeks – with George Even the Donald campaign At the recent “Fighters Against Socialism” Rally.

Earlier this week, Trump tweeted at Masvidal, “George, you’re so tough, so smart. My great honor to have your support!”

Born in Cuba, Masvidel – “My honor and duty to the country risked my life to escape from the hands of the Communists. As I said before, I repeat, you are a PMF sir.”

Earlier this week, Masvidal ate a fast-food lunch Donald Jr.. – And a lot more common to them … including “good hair”.

Trump has defeated several UFC fighters over the past few months – including Justin Keith And Henry Sejudo.

Defeat is enough Biden? Soon enough …

