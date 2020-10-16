The new iPod Air arrives on Oct. 23 and you can book now

Apple



This is part of the story Apple eventFull details of the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Need a new iPhone or a new iPod? That’s Apple October Product Order Provides both simultaneously. The New iPod Air, Announced a month agoComing up for Oct. 23 Pre-ordered Early Friday. It has a redesigned look and feel with the new A14 processor, which should be identical to the processors IPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Coming up the same day.

Looks like a very affordable variant of the Air 11 inch IPod Pro, With a 10.9-inch display and support for Apple’s second-generation pencil and magic keyboard case. It switches to USB-C for charging just like the iPod Pro models, but the Pro camera does not have the extra cameras and lidar depth-sensitivity. It has a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7MP rear camera.

It is available in Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Green and Sky Blue, and you can choose between 64GB and 256GB models.

But at $ 599 to start, it was more efficient but more expensive than the older design 8th Gen iPod, Which received its own processor boost for the A12 in September. The 8-Gen iPad is our choice for most iPad shoppers, but we’ll see soon how much better the iPod Air is and whether it’s a suitable iPod Pro replacement.

Sean Keane of CNET contributed to this report.