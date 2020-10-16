Home Technology The new iPod Air arrives on Oct. 23 and you can book now

Oct 16, 2020
The iPod Air also gets a lot of color options.

This is part of the story Apple eventFull details of the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Need a new iPhone or a new iPod? That’s Apple October Product Order Provides both simultaneously. The New iPod Air, Announced a month agoComing up for Oct. 23 Pre-ordered Early Friday. It has a redesigned look and feel with the new A14 processor, which should be identical to the processors IPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Coming up the same day.

Looks like a very affordable variant of the Air 11 inch IPod Pro, With a 10.9-inch display and support for Apple’s second-generation pencil and magic keyboard case. It switches to USB-C for charging just like the iPod Pro models, but the Pro camera does not have the extra cameras and lidar depth-sensitivity. It has a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7MP rear camera.

It is available in Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Green and Sky Blue, and you can choose between 64GB and 256GB models.

But at $ 599 to start, it was more efficient but more expensive than the older design 8th Gen iPod, Which received its own processor boost for the A12 in September. The 8-Gen iPad is our choice for most iPad shoppers, but we’ll see soon how much better the iPod Air is and whether it’s a suitable iPod Pro replacement.

Sean Keane of CNET contributed to this report.


IPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, Pro and Pro Max explained


READ  These fantastic noise-canceling headphones come with three months of Amazon Music HD

