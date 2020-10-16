A piece Vanity Fair Released on Thursday, he called on voters to end Trump’s “terrorist regime” and “elect a compassionate and disciplined president.”

“I may not be able to change my father’s mind, but together, we can vote for this toxic administration,” wrote Giuliani, who publicly supported Democratic candidates in the last presidential election.

Thursday, Washington Post The White House has warned that Rudy Giuliani is “using Russia to feed misinformation.”

“If the polar mayor’s daughter, who is the president’s personal bulldog, taught me anything, corruption starts with‘ yes-men ’and women, the allies who create the echo room for lies and the submissive power to maintain their proximity,” Caroline Giuliani wrote. “We saw this advertising nausea with the staff of Trump and his top aides (unpunished, anyway).”

He accused Trump and his activists of using the “presidency” to “incite injustice already pervading our society,” slandering his policies of withdrawing protections for the LGBT community, and criticizing his handling of the Govt-19 epidemic. Giuliani praised Pittsburgh for choosing Harris as his deputy, and argued that the former vice president was capable of incorporating both parties and progressive views. He also spoke in support of the US Alliance for Democracy, but said that maintaining some independence was not the answer to Bitton’s call for an end to climate change. “In Joe Biden, we have a leader who prioritizes common ground and civilization over alienation, bullying and burnt earth tactics,” he wrote. He acknowledged that Biden was not his first choice in the early days, but added: “I know what’s in jeopardy. Joe Biden will be everyone’s president if elected. Giuliani, the youngest of Rudy Giuliani’s two children, and his ex-wife Donna Hanover supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, while her father supported Trump. During the 2008 election, when his father sought the GOP nomination, he Joined The Facebook group that supported Barack Obama as president.

