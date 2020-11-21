TOT vs MNC Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Following the international break, the Premier League kicks off again this Saturday at Nine Sports Week with Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City on Saturday 21 November 2020 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Match night 11:00 IST.

Spurs return as home league in-form team after losing the opening day to Everton. They are currently running unbeaten in seven games. The team is second with 17 points from eight games so far. City will look to get 12 points from seven games so far, the lowest ever since the 2008-09 season.

A win at home not only clarifies the eight points from Pep Cardiola’s side to Jose Mourinho’s side, but also improves their chances of winning the elusive Premier League title this season.

In the last five games of the Premier League, Hotspur have won four and drawn one, while City have won two and drawn three.

TOT vs MNC Premier League 2020-21, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Live Streaming

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City match will be televised on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Visitors can also stream live on Disney + Hotstar VIP.

TOT vs MNC Premier League 2020-21, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: Match Details

November 21 – Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until 11:00 pm

TOT vs MNC Dream11 team for Premier League 2020-21, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

TOT vs MNC Dream11 prediction for Premier League 2020-21, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Captain: Gareth Bale

TOT vs MNC Dream11 prediction for Premier League 2020-21, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Vice Captain: Rahim Sterling

TOT vs MNC Dream11 prediction for Premier League 2020-21, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Goalkeeper: Hugo Loris

TOT vs MNC Dream11 prediction for Premier League 2020-21, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Defenders: Eric Dyer, Toby Alderwild, Nathan AK, Kyle Walker

TOT vs MNC Dream11 prediction for Premier League 2020-21, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Midfielders: Gareth Bale, Massa Sissoko, Kevin de Bruyne

TOT vs MNC Dream11 prediction for Premier League 2020-21, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Strikers: Harry Kane, Son Hyung-min, Rahim Sterling

TOT vs MNC, Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur opener against Manchester City: Hugo Loris; Serge Arier, Toby Alderwild, Eric Dyer, Sergio Regulan; Moussa Sisoko, Pierre-Emily Hodgeberg; Gareth Bale, Giovanni Lo Celso, son Hyung-min; Harry Kane

TOT vs MNC, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City potential starting line-up against Tottenham Hotspur: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Diaz, Aymeric Laporte, Joa canceled; Rotary; Ilke Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne; Ferran Torres, Rahim Sterling, Gabriel Jesus