Not sure where to vote? Google will now show you in Search and Maps

Oct 16, 2020 0 Comments

If you need to figure out where to vote or drop your ballot, Google will now point you in the right direction on maps and search.

Starting today, Google will display information about your nearest polling station when you search for questions about ballot boxes, early voting and direct voting. Where information was not immediately available, when I tried the feature, Google instead pointed me to the official website for my local election office. Google says it will continue to update information as it becomes available and plans to provide data to more than 200,000 polling stations across the United States.

Previously created by Google Information about voting And Registration Related queries and today’s features are available when users search Expand those efforts Impartial nonprofit democratic work and voting information program in partnership with state election officials.

This feature is also available for phones, smart speakers and smart displays powered by Google Assistant. “Hey Google, where do I vote?” Will be extended by asking that. Just like searching in Chrome or on the map, the Query Assistant drags the locations and gives you directions to your nearest voting location. Google claims that this feature will soon be available on assisted devices.

