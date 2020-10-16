Four states have been added to Massachusetts’ ‘low-risk’ travel list

Massachusetts has added another four states to its list of low-risk areas that do not require travelers to fill out, test or isolate a form. New Jersey, Hawaii, California and Washington were added to the list of public health departments. Currently, the list of low-risk areas includes: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Washington State and Washington, D.C. Rhode Island, and between Massachusetts. Restrictions on travel and ocean level are in place. Under current travel rules, anyone entering Massachusetts from other states must complete a Massachusetts travel form and isolation within two weeks, except that a COVID-19 test administered 72 hours prior to their arrival can produce a negative result. State. Failure to comply with the requirements may result in a fine of $ 500 per day. The queue includes exemptions for those passing through Massachusetts, traveling on state routes for work, those coming to Massachusetts for medical treatment, military personnel traveling under orders and those traveling in essential services. D.P.H. Listed on the basis of meeting two criteria: average daily cases below 10 per 100,000 and a positive test rate of less than 5%, both of which are measured as a 7-day roll average based on data from covidexitstrategy.org.

Massachusetts has added another four states to its list of low-risk areas that do not require travelers to fill out a form, test or isolate it.

New Jersey, Hawaii, California and Washington were added to the list of public health departments.

Currently, the list of low-risk areas includes: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Washington State and Washington, D.C.

Rhode Island is still considered a high-risk state, and restrictions on travel between Massachusetts and the Ocean state are in place.

Under current travel rules, anyone entering Massachusetts from other states must fill out Massachusetts Travel Form If isolated for two weeks, they cannot produce a negative result from an unmanaged COVID-19 test more than 72 hours before they arrive in the state.

Failure to comply with the requirements may result in a fine of $ 500 per day.

There is travel order Exceptions, Including those traveling through Massachusetts, traveling state routes for work, those coming to Massachusetts for medical treatment, military personnel traveling under orders, and those coming to work in essential services.

The DPH says states are included in the list based on meeting two criteria: an average daily trial rate of less than 10 per 100,000 and a positive test rate of less than 5%, both of which are measured by a 7-day roll average based on the data covidexitstrategy.org.