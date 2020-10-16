Home World Corona virus live news: WHO warns of European uprising ‘worries’ France files new lawsuits World News

Corona virus live news: WHO warns of European uprising 'worries' France files new lawsuits

Oct 16, 2020




22:03

Podcast: Govt in the UK – A New North-South Divide?

Strict new measures have been imposed in cities in the north of the UK this week in an effort to curb the rising tide of Govt-19 infections. But Josh Holiday says the new restrictions have angered local leaders and residents alike:





22:01

Joan E. Creve

The Trump campaign attacked NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie in a statement released after Tooling Town Hall tonight.

“Although the commission canceled a private debate that could have taken place tonight, something happened, and President Trump defeated the NBC’s Savannah Kudry as a dissident and Joe Biden’s spokesman,” said Tim Murdoch, the Trump campaign’s communications director. .

Guthrie was widely praised for Trump’s refusal to pressurize the president about his corona virus testing history and QAnon conspiracy theory.





21:47

The NHS has been in talks to release the vaccine since December

The National Health Service is in talks with the British Medical Association and others about releasing the Govt-19 vaccine from December, the Pulse website for health professionals told Reuters on Thursday.

It is hoped that the first allies will be vaccinated in December, but there is a 50/50 chance that the vaccine will be available by that time, Pulse The report was quoted by someone close to the discussions.

Pulse quoted several sources as saying that talks were underway between the NHS UK, PMA and other groups on who would administer the vaccine and who would receive it first.

READ  Coronavirus: We could have finished matters in different ways, says PM

The government proposed in August to allow more health workers to be vaccinated.

There is debate as to whether the first people to be vaccinated will be health care professionals, including care home patients and their staff or general practitioners.





21:24

Mexico’s Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 5,514 new confirmed corona virus diseases and 387 additional deaths, bringing the total to 834,910 cases and 85,285 deaths in the country.

The government says the actual number of victims could be significantly higher than the confirmed cases.





21:19

Eleanor Ainge Roy

In a country with a very different corona virus response in a very different election contest:

This is called the Govt election, with the consistency of the order of the day.

But it has turned out to be the strangest general election campaign New Zealanders have ever seen, with most of the country hoping it will end and there are some similarities that are natural to start all over again in a deep extraordinary year.

After a month’s delay caused by the corona virus outbreak in Auckland, the country’s largest city, New Zealanders will finally go to the polls on Saturday.

But with millions of registered voters already voting in advance, voting day will be even shorter.

The lack of a spirited and paralyzed atmosphere has been a great success in managing Kovit and the current Jacinta Artern epidemic. For many who struggle with job losses and uncertainty, the election is an undesirable speed bump that will prevent them from returning quickly to their old lives.

READ  Even nations around the world that obtained coronavirus beneath control are now battling. That's deeply concerning for the rest of the environment

For months now, polls have shown Labor streets more than the opposition National Party, which it is now Leads by 15 points At 46%, Artern also led the election as the preferred prime minister.





21:09

U.S. cases 8 m

According to the Superintendent of Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases on the edge is 8m in the United States.

The current number of infections is 7,975,725.

The United States has the highest number of deaths and deaths worldwide, with 217,746 people dying during the epidemic so far.

The global death toll is approaching 1.1m – which will cross this milestone in the next 24 hours.

Johns Hopkins’ current number is 1,096,833 and more than 5k new deaths are reported daily on average worldwide.

India ranks second in total with 7.3 m cases and 111,266 deaths.





21:03

There were 24 new cases of corona virus reported in China on October 15, compared to 10 cases a day earlier, the Health Commission said on Friday.

All of the new infections have been imported, according to a report released by the National Health Commission.

China registered 10 new asymptomatic patients, compared to 23 a day ago.

As of October 15, there were 85,646 confirmed corona virus cases in mainland China, according to the Health Commission. The death toll from the Covit-19 is 4,634.





21:00

Max Benwell

NBC presenter Savannah Kudri commands this Trump Town Hall, which we have rarely seen in the last four years as an appraiser or interviewer with the President.

After the scene of the first debate, when Trump made more than 100 interruptions in a certain number, it was a breath of fresh air for many viewers:

Greg Goodfeld
(regreggutfeld)

I’m glad Trump agreed to another debate. Didn’t realize it would be with Savannah Kudry.


October 16, 2020





20:54

The number of people watching Biden’s downhall on YouTube is now 150,000 more than the number of people watching Trump.





20:46

This is not related to the corona virus, but it was an incredible moment at Trump Town Hall:

Michael Barbaro
(ikmikiebarb)

Under competent questioning from Kudry, Trump said the NYT’s tax numbers were “wrong” and then, for the first time, admitted that the NYT’s M400M was correct, repeatedly calling it “a small percentage” and “the lowest amount” in his net worth. .


October 16, 2020





20:28

Trump is being asked if he has changed his mind about wearing a mask after signing Covit-19 yourself.

Trump says no because he has heard so many different things.

“You have two different stories in the masks. You have a story where they want it. You have a story they don’t like. ”

Kudri says: All your top scientists are in agreement about this.

Trump quotes a Stanford professor (sorry, I do not like the name) who says masks are not necessary.

Kudri responds immediately: He is not an epidemiologist.

