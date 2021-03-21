Many houses float all the way. Oxy expelled from the flood of a hundred years – new news

Many houses float all the way. – On March 21, the AFP reported that Australia was the state of New South Wales. Faced with terrible floods in some areas strong for almost a hundred years Some houses were submerged by the floodwaters.

“This is one of the biggest floods we’ve seen in a very long time,” said Meteorological Judge Justin Robinson.

Sydney residents are starting to settle in Australia. Warragamba Dam overflows after record-breaking torrential downpour after decades of worst flooding

Especially those living in the lower northwest. The Met Office said the weather would continue to be heavy. Officials warned it could be a life-threatening situation at NSW. This includes the dangers in West Sydney.

New South Wales Chief Claudie Perez said the region has been experiencing an incident for the past 100 years, with water in the Hogsbury River expected to reach unprecedented heights this year. By 1961, flooding had already increased in many areas and 4,000 people would have to be evacuated soon.

Side Guardian The area of ​​the city is reported to be Port Macquarie and nearby cities. Floods The city of Tari faced the worst flooding in nearly 100 years south

The video was taken while the Manning River was overflowing. The whole big house is dragged into the river In the context of the city on the west bank, about 150 people are evacuated to the city auditorium overnight, which is usually used as temporary shelter. Time for natural disasters like wildfires

Club Dairy administrator Paul Allen said the flood was a disaster. Some villagers, some families lost everything.

