Home World Many houses float all the way. Oxy expelled from the flood of a hundred years – new news

Many houses float all the way. Oxy expelled from the flood of a hundred years – new news

Mar 21, 2021 0 Comments
Many houses float all the way. Oxy expelled from the flood of a hundred years - new news

Many houses float all the way. – On March 21, the AFP reported that Australia was the state of New South Wales. Faced with terrible floods in some areas strong for almost a hundred years Some houses were submerged by the floodwaters.

“This is one of the biggest floods we’ve seen in a very long time,” said Meteorological Judge Justin Robinson.

Video footage shows floodwaters following heavy rains in Port Maguire, New South Wales, Australia on March 20, 2021. Alex McNaught, Rowing- ry.com via Photography / REUTERS

Sydney residents are starting to settle in Australia. Warragamba Dam overflows after record-breaking torrential downpour after decades of worst flooding

Many houses float all the way.

A woman takes a photo of a submerged park across the overflowing Nepalese River on March 21, 2021 in the suburbs of Penrith, Sydney leading to the worst flooding in decades. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)

Especially those living in the lower northwest. The Met Office said the weather would continue to be heavy. Officials warned it could be a life-threatening situation at NSW. This includes the dangers in West Sydney.

Many houses float all the way.

Video footage shows floodwaters following heavy rains in Port Maguire, New South Wales, Australia on March 20, 2021. Alex McNaught, Rowing- ry.com via Photography / REUTERS

New South Wales Chief Claudie Perez said the region has been experiencing an incident for the past 100 years, with water in the Hogsbury River expected to reach unprecedented heights this year. By 1961, flooding had already increased in many areas and 4,000 people would have to be evacuated soon.

Side Guardian The area of ​​the city is reported to be Port Macquarie and nearby cities. Floods The city of Tari faced the worst flooding in nearly 100 years south

The video was taken while the Manning River was overflowing. The whole big house is dragged into the river In the context of the city on the west bank, about 150 people are evacuated to the city auditorium overnight, which is usually used as temporary shelter. Time for natural disasters like wildfires

Club Dairy administrator Paul Allen said the flood was a disaster. Some villagers, some families lost everything.

+++++

Read related news:

Aussie “rain leaks” repeated hurricane collapse. Flash Flood Warning – Overflow Water, Dam Run!

READ  Corona virus live news: Paris launches curfew order, Baron Trump Govt | World News

You May Also Like

Germany extends closure until April 18 - VG

Germany extends closure until April 18 – VG

Colilas' party, UDH-Yuki, says it does not approve of Cheney's decision

Colilas’ party, UDH-Yuki, says it does not approve of Cheney’s decision

Le Royaume-Uni dévoile ses projets pour moderniser son armée face aux nouvelles menaces

The UK is releasing plans to modernize the military in the face of new threats

Turkey strikes Kurdish positions in Syria - UN

Turkey strikes Kurdish positions in Syria – UN

Miami beach receives curfew due to unruly tourists | The world

Miami beach receives curfew due to unruly tourists | The world

Clashes between pro-democracy protesters and police

Clashes between pro-democracy protesters and police

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *