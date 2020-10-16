C-span political editor Steve Scully has admitted to lying that his Twitter feed has been hacked.

And President Trump took to the victory lap and tweeted, “I’m right again!”

Scully was selected by the Presidential Debate Commission to moderate the townhall-style debate that was to take place on Thursday night. It would have been a climax to his life. Last week, however, the debate was abandoned after Trump objected to the virtual design imposed by the commission.

As the debate flew in the air, Trump publicly criticized Scully, sending a tweet to C-span player Anthony Scaramucci, who has become a friend of Trump.

Shortly after Trump named Scully “Never Trump” on the evening of October 8, Scully wrote, “Scaramucci I must respond to Trump.”

When the strange tweet to Scaramucci went viral the next morning, Scully said he had been hacked. Both the Commission and C-Span pledged for him.

“Steve Scully did not generate the tweet and believes his account has been hacked,” C-Span said in a statement.

The Conservative media was skeptical of the claim and pointed out that he had used the hacking pretext in the past. Fox News has dedicated several sections to this issue.

About a week later, on Wednesday night, Scully agreed with C-Spawn and the commission.

“For several weeks, I have been the subject of constant criticism on social media and conservative news outlets about my role in mediating the second presidential debate, including attacks aimed directly at my family,” Scully said in a statement Thursday.

Some social media comments, Scully briefly for former Vice President Joe Biden forty years ago, when Biden was senator. The other commentary is very harsh.

“It culminated on Thursday, October 8,” I wrote a brief tweet to Anthony Scaramucci, frustrated when I heard that President Trump had twice gone on national television and lied to me. The next morning I found out that this tweet had created a new controversy and I lied that my Twitter account had been hacked. Both of these are errors in judgment, for which I take full responsibility. I apologize. “

Scully apologized to C-Spawn and the Commission “I’ll try to move forward in a moment of reflection and frustration.”

A few minutes later Associated Press Breaking the news of Scully’s suspension, Trump tweeted, “I repeat! Steve Scully admitted that his Twitter account was hacked. The debate was bad! He was suspended indefinitely from SPCSPAN. Did you show up? “

On October 22, Trump is scheduled to attend the commission’s final presidential debate this season with NBC appraiser Kristen Welker.

C-Spann, who is fond of political junk for broadcasting the Washington events without interruption, said, “Scully understands that he made a serious mistake. We are deeply saddened by this news and have not forgiven his actions.”

The network said he had been placed on administrative leave “immediately”, but also identified a path ahead for Scully, one of its best hosts.

“During his 30 years at C-Span, Steve continued to show his honesty and professionalism as a journalist,” the network said in a statement. “He has created a reservoir of goodwill with interviewees, fellow journalists, our audience and us.” That’s why the network said, “After a short distance from this chapter, we believe in his ability to continue contributing to C-Span”.

Scaramucci struck an apologetic tone in a Twitter post on Thursday afternoon.

“The brutal effect of a non-political tweet,” he said. “Nothing to object to. Cancel the culture far and wide.”