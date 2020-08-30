Home Top News 2020 BMW Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, FedEx Cup, Tiger Woods score today in Round 4

Aug 30, 2020 0 Comments
If the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship is anything like the first three, we’re in for a great show on Sunday. Dustin Johnson is the favorite to win what would be his third event since the PGA Tour restarted in early June, but he’s tied with Hideki Matsuyama and will have a tighter pack chasing him than he did last week when he won The Northern Trust by 11.

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Adam Scott are all a few strokes back of those two; they should all factor in the mix late on Sunday afternoon in an exciting penultimate event with the Tour Championship looming. Even if you look outside the top of this board, there is plenty to play for with multiple spots up for grabs as the final 30 situate themselves for East Lake next week. This has turned into one of the tougher tests we’ve seen, which is why you see ball-strikers all over the top of this board. I expect them all to perform on Sunday and give us fireworks on a fast and firm Olympia Fields that should deliver a major-like close to what has been a tremendous week of golf.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, updates and highlights below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, a more detailed leaderboard and our complete viewer’s guide.

