No hassle on 5G iPhone? Apple has slashed the price of the iPhone 11 deals

The iPhone 12 is finally here – or at least it will be on October 23rd. But the latest redesign of Apple’s worst Apple handset is going to be an investment that is too expensive for most people.

Fortunately, there is a side effect to Apple’s introductions. With the appearance of the iPhone 12, both the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 saw a significant drop in price from Apple, and now they are cheaper than ever.

For the basic iPhone 11, you now pay 99 599/599, while the older iPhone XR is reduced to $ 499/499 all the way. None of these devices are going to be as powerful as the new iPhone 12, they are now A lot Cheap.

Apple’s new iPhone XR and iPhone 11 deals in full:

IPhone 11 64GB | SIMless | 29 729 99 599 | 99 699 99 599

The iPhone 11 was the best value of the Apple trio since last year, and now, it is still the best value. After the price drops, you pay 99 599 / $ 599. This makes it the perfect choice for anyone who is not interested in the iPhone 12.

See contract

