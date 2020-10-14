Home Technology No hassle on 5G iPhone? Apple has slashed the price of the iPhone 11 deals

No hassle on 5G iPhone? Apple has slashed the price of the iPhone 11 deals

Oct 14, 2020 0 Comments
No hassle on 5G iPhone? Apple has slashed the price of the iPhone 11 deals

The iPhone 12 is finally here – or at least it will be on October 23rd. But the latest redesign of Apple’s worst Apple handset is going to be an investment that is too expensive for most people.

Fortunately, there is a side effect to Apple’s introductions. With the appearance of the iPhone 12, both the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 saw a significant drop in price from Apple, and now they are cheaper than ever.

You May Also Like

Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II release date, price and all the details on its new glassless cameras

Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II release date, price and all the details on its new glassless cameras

These fantastic noise-canceling headphones come with three months of Amazon Music HD

These fantastic noise-canceling headphones come with three months of Amazon Music HD

$ 350 discount on this awesome Alienware Curved Gaming Monitor Prime Day

$ 350 discount on this awesome Alienware Curved Gaming Monitor Prime Day

Are you a fan of stranger things? This special edition Polaroid instant camera is now 25% discounted

Are you a fan of stranger things? This special edition Polaroid instant camera is now 25% discounted

Radioactive gas in Glasgow: Map reveals hotspot radon throughout the city

Radioactive gas in Glasgow: Map reveals hotspot radon throughout the city

Early mammals lived about 10 times longer than their offspring today

Early mammals lived about 10 times longer than their offspring today

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *