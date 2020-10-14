Happy Birthday to John Travolta Touch Wife Kelly Preston Touch Tribute

Wen / Ivan Nikolov

The ‘Pulp Fiction’ star shares a photo from the couple’s wedding in 1991 on Instagram, as well as a black and white photo of her parents from their own wedding.

AceShowbiz –

John Travolta Has paid another tribute to his late wife. Three months later Kelly Preston Died of two years of secret war with breast cancer, “Pulp fiction“The star took to social media to pay tribute to him on his 58th birthday.

On Tuesday, October 14, the 66-year-old shared an Instagram photo of their wedding in 1991 and posed side by side with a black and white photo of his parents from his wedding. “Happy birthday! I saw this photo of my mom and dad’s wedding. It was a pleasure to see ours with them. My love, John,” he wrote in the title.

<br />

The “Greece“The actor’s tribute prompted fans to offer their birthday wishes to the late actress. One wrote,” She’s your angel. One day you will be together again. We all miss her! Happy Birthday! “Another said, ‘Heavenly birthday wishes Kelly’, and a third shared a similar sentiment,” Happy Heavenly Birthday Kelly. Relax with the beautiful lady with the angels. ”

About two months ago, John remembered Kelly posting a clip on Instagram of her dancing with her daughter. All Blue Travolta. “My daughter @ ella.travolta and I dance in memory of mom. One of Kelly’s favorite things to do is dance with me,” he wrote along with the sweet scenes.

On July 12, John confirmed that Kelly had died at the age of 57. He shared heartbreaking news on social media, “Coty“The actress who reads with a long message,” I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two year battle with breast cancer. He fought a brave fight with the love and support of many. ”

“My family and I will forever be grateful to his doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, to all the medical centers that helped, to his many friends and loved ones by his side,” he continued. “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

Kelly has John and their two children, all 20 years old, and 9 years old Benjamin. The couple shared a son with Jet, who died of a seizure in 2009 at the age of 16.