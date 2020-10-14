Notice has been sent to Aussie motorists following the announcement of another airbag recall.

The family-centric Dodge Nitro SUV and Chrysler Grand Voyager seven-seater population-to-mover half of the approximately 5500 are reminiscent of the global Dakata Airbag recall.

The Dodge Nitros, built between 2007 and 2012, is similar to the Grand Voyagers built between 2008 and 2010.

In this case, the driver’s airbag logo may be loose or completely detached, which will become a projectile when using the airbag.

According to a memorandum submitted to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, a faulty airbag can cause serious injury to passengers in the event of an accident.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will contact owners to arrange free repairs.

But owners will have to go to the dealership twice, the first time for an interim repair and the second time to complete the entire repair.

The recall comes as the long-running Dakata Airbag Recall Saga, which has claimed more than 20 deaths worldwide, has come to its end.

More than 4 million airbags have been recalled in Australia, more than 100 million worldwide.

About 95 percent of car manufacturers in Australia have replaced Takata airbags, but as of August 31, 129,000 affected vehicles were still on the road.

Toyota, Mazda, Subaru, Nissan, Honda, BMW and Volkswagen have recalled a class action lawsuit involving more than 2 million owners in Australia.