Calling All Audiophiles: With this brilliant Prime Day deal, you can get a pair of class-leading noise-canceling headphones at a steep discount, as well as a three-month subscription to Amazon Music HD, which meets all your high-res audio needs.

The Shur Anonic 50 wireless headphones are one of the best noise canceling cans on the planet, and Amazon has slashed the price for Prime Day from 9 369 to 9 299 – that’s it 40% discount. (Not in the US? Scroll down to the best deals in your region.)

Amazon is blowing up until January 31, 2021, by purchasing sure listening devices within three months of its music streaming service.

With this agreement, you get access to Amazon Music HD (usually 99 12.99 per month), the highest level of streaming service – and it comes with high-res audio, as well as Dolby Atmos spatial audio format.

Sure Anonymous 50 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $ 369 9 299 on Amazon

Save up to 40% on these fantastic Shur noise-canceling headphones. With a comprehensive, solid sound, sturdy build and good ANC, the Aonic 50 is worth considering if you need a pair of better sound-ear headphones. Plus, with this purchase you get three months of Amazon Music HD, which is a real bargain.See contract

The Sure Aonic 50 features a wireless, over-the-ear design with a Bluetooth 5 connector to ensure consistent connectivity.

Adjustable active noise cancellation means that these headphones can block the sound of your surroundings, while 20 hours of battery life means that it will take longer to get you through your weekly commute (or longer listening sessions).

50mm drives provide a consistent and powerful sound, while support for aptX HD, LDAC and aptX Low Latency means you can enjoy more of any codec you want.

Isn’t that what you’re looking for? Sure discounts the range of its products from Prime Day, which you can see by going to the head of the company Amazon landing page.

