Texas’ early voting period begins today

Oct 13, 2020 0 Comments
This year’s extended early voting period, due to high demand during epidemics, opens this morning across Texas.

In Fort Bend County, election administrator John Oldham said there is a lot of demand to vote early.

“Our votes have increased by postal numbers. We see 210-215-thousand in person, then 65 to seventy more on election day,” Oldham explained. “Usually 70% of our registered voters vote in the presidential election. Seventy percent of those people vote in advance; either in person or by mail.”

Voting hours this week will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In Harris County, polling will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and there will be extended voting hours by a few days, according to Interim County Clerk Chris Hollins.

“All 120 locations will be open from Tuesday 27th to Thursday 29th from 10pm,” Hollins told our TV partner Channel 2.

Harris County also says they have a record number of early polling stations. Hollins says every voter will have hand sanitizers and finger covers. Masks are also available. The initial voting period runs until October 30.

Learn more about early voting in Fort Bend County Here. Information on Harris County Early Voting Here.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

