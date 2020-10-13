Jonas Brothers fans give creative control over their virtual concert setlist

Instagram

The trio plan to reunite on stage on December 3 for a special livestream kick to promote Lenovo’s yoga brand laptops and Intel Evo’s new interactive program For All Creators.

The “sucker” stars spent most of the summer short Joe Jonas The daughter became the father of Villa for the first time in July, but now the siblings are planning to reunite on stage on December 3rd to promote Lenovo’s yoga brand laptops and Intel Evo’s new interactive project for all creators.

In addition to getting gig front-row seats, viewers will leave song suggestions in real-time in the comments section and vote on the band’s setlist, while custom hashtags trigger visual effects on users’ screens.

Fans will also have the opportunity to change camera angles to Joe, Kevin Jonas And Nick Jonas To do.

Prior to the virtual assembly, Lenovo and Intel Evo executives offer devotees the opportunity to experience creativity and sell their original designs through advertising posters, concert displays and the Lenovo Yoga Creators Contest.

“We always say this, but we have really great fans and we are looking for opportunities to engage them creatively,” Jonas Brothers tells Billboard.com.

“The Lenovo Partnership is a way to work with them on a new level, as they will have direct input into the amazing experience that is to come – from helping design businesses to curing our setlist. ”

The Lenovo Yoga Creators competition opens on Tuesday (October 13) and runs until October 30, when winners are treated to new laptops autographed by pop stars, and a select few are invited to participate in a video chat with the group before the digital show. .

For more information, visit: https://lenovoyogacreatorscontest.com/.