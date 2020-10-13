$ 350 discount on this awesome Alienware Curved Gaming Monitor Prime Day

We all work and play from home more than ever before, which means having a good monitor is very important. But the best gaming monitors are invaluable, especially if you prefer the curved option with high resolution. That’s why this Prime Day deal should not be missed.

The best Alienware AW3420DW Curved Monitor is currently just 49,849 on Amazon, Which makes it a great thing for anyone who wants to indulge more in their games. It can also be used to handle spreadsheets – we will not judge.

Alienware AW3420DW: Now 11 was 1,119 $ 849 Amazon

Alienware 34 Curved Monitor offers a high speed 3440 x 1440 display with a fast 120 Hz refresh rate for playing your favorite PC games to the fullest.See contract

This majestic monitor comes with a 34-inch curved display with a resolution of 3440 x 1440, making it ideal for appearance on top PC games such as Star Wars Scratch and Call of Duty: Black Ops Gold War. Importantly, it offers a full 120 Hz upgrade rate with Nvidia G-sync to play smoothly at high frame rates.

With 98% DCI-P3 color range coverage and a wide 21: 9 screen ratio, this Alienware display is ideal for working with many applications and windows.

During our own testing we found that Alienware’s curved monitors were the best. In our 4-star Alienware AW3418DW review, we praised the display for its sleek, futuristic design, beautiful 1440p image quality and strong color and brightness.

