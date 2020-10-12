Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals already available in the UK: Big Echo Show 5 discount, blink security camera and more

This is part of the story Amazon Prime Day, Everything you need to know about CNED’s guide and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day Officially in the UK tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 13 begins. It will last for two days, however with some excellent savings including technology Headphones, Smart speakers, Cameras, TV Also, it will last throughout the week – and some notable deals are already available.

Amazon’s own devices (like the Kindle, Echo and Ring) always make a definite bargain, but you can expect big deals on other brands including Sony, Pose, Toshiba et al. As the name implies you must be an Amazon Prime member to use the storage.

Even if the big Prime Day sales don’t start until tomorrow, interested UK shoppers can already find some great deals now and get an early start to their Christmas shopping. Check out our selection of the best Amazon Prime Day deals below, and be sure to bookmark this week as we highlight the best savings in technical matters throughout the week.

Assumes that you have the pricing below (8 per month or £ 80 per year). The price was accurate at the time of release, but may fluctuate without warning. We will update this story throughout the week with the best UK Prime Day deals we have found.

Tyler Listenby / CNET Echo Dot is Amazon's smallest and most affordable smart speaker, making it the perfect choice for adding Alexa voice control to any – or every room in your home.

Chris Monroe / CNET The Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s smallest smart display that lets you play videos, manage your calendar, and display weather reports using its voice assistant Alexa. Only £ 45, which is the lowest price we have ever seen.

Chris Monroe / CNET With an 8-inch display, the Echo Show 8 offers similar functionality to its smaller siblings, but with a larger screen with more video. Like the Echo Show 5, this discount is the biggest savings we have seen in this product.

Rick Freida / CNET The Blink Mini is one of the most affordable ways to add extra home security to your property. With full HD resolution, night vision, microphones and motion detection, it provides a live feed on your phone to give you peace of mind when you are away from home.

Chris Monroe / CNET Available as a battery or wire option, this external security cam has a built-in, motion-enabled LED light to scare off intruders while providing real-time HD video feed on your phone.