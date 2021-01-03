When an American company tricks its employees into thinking they have earned a bonus

Kotadi has set a trap for his employees. The U.S. company, known specifically for its actions in managing domain names on the Internet, sent out an email claiming to offer its employees a holiday bonus of about a hundred dollars.

«2020 was a banner year for Kodati, thank you! …Although we can’t celebrate together at our annual party, we want to show our appreciation and share a one time bonus of 50 650. Can you read the email sent to [email protected] on December 14th?

Email also encouraged recipients to provide personal information. It was written there: “To ensure you receive your one-time bonus during the holidays, please select your location and complete the details by Friday, December 18th“.

A fake pound, phishing test

The whole grace thing was really a joke. The company has no intention of giving the above amount to its employees. They were doing a fishing test. Kodati really wanted to assess the awareness of his employees towards such emails.

Two days after about 500 people clicked on the link in the email, Demetrius Gummies, Kodati's chief security officer, said the company's latest computer security test had failed. Training in social engineering to raise safety awareness .

Kodadi has apologized to the staff

Although phishing tests are becoming more and more common within companies, Kodadi’s performance has not been viewed positively by employees.

It is true that the company in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA has chosen the wrong time. Confirming a false grace in these difficult times is not really wise.

Kodadi admitted his mistake and apologized to those who were outraged by the trial. ” We learned that some staff were upset by our phishing attempt and that it was horrible, and we apologized for that. Our company spokesman informed our colleaguesAFP.







