Spice Girls will join the more confident Victoria Beckham tour | Entertainment

Spice women are still trying to join Victoria Beckham to join the tour.
Although costume designer Victoria, 46, did not want to join the band’s tour of England and Ireland last year, 46 – year – old Mel C is still confident that Victoria will rejoin the band – including Mel B, Emma Bunton and Kerry Horner – at some point.
According to The Daily Star, Mel said: “We are leaving, but we want him to think that he will join us at some point.”
This is not the first time Mel has spoken to Victoria about her desire to tour with her band again.
Mel has previously revealed that she looks forward to a global tour next year, and that all Spice women are eager to join Victoria.
He said: “We always talk about what we want to do, what options we have. We want to do more shows, we really want to. Obviously, [this year] The nuts are gone and now no one knows what will happen at the shows. But for me personally, speaking on my behalf, I want to do Spice Girls shows in the US, South America and Southeast Asia, and finally go to Australia. Not all of those places are available to us.
“We’re talking [Victoria joining the tour] All the time. We always go, ‘Oh, one day, maybe she will come one day’. “[I will do] I can try to take all of us on stage together. We hope she comes last. Of course, we respect Victoria’s decision and her attitude toward it. Although he was not with us on stage, he was very involved in the show. We wanted her to be happy and comfortable in all directions in creation and everything, because it was her child just like the rest. “