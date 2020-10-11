Logic 3 is said to pay 173,200 for the rare Pokemon card

Logic 3 is said to have paid 173,200 (US $ 226,000) for the first version of the Sarisart Pokemon card.

The acquisition of the rapper makes this card the most expensive Nintendo ever purchased.

Card Trading Monitoring Cards Yesterday (October 10) Charisart announced that the 1st edition of a PSA 10 Base Set had been on sale since 1999.

The site claimed that the unnamed buyer paid $ 3 183,812 for the card, which differs from the lack of shadow in Sarisart’s image.

The transaction came to a total of US $ 6,226,000 with the addition of 20 per cent buyer’s premium.

A PSA 10 Base Set 1st Edition sold at the Charisart Auction for $ 183,812.00 OnIconicAuctions. 20% of the total transaction value, including the buyer’s premium, is 220 k. As of now, this is the highest selling card. pic.twitter.com/2mwkoopTvL – Cardops (ard Cardops) October 10, 2020

Stereogamy Reports That logic, the real name is Robert Bryson Hall II, is an unnamed buyer.

A popular Pokemon fan, Logic recently purchased the Pokemon Base Box, 6 for 17,626.55 ($ 23,000 USD).

“I absolutely loved Pokemon when I was a boy, but couldn’t buy cards,” Logic explained Instagram post About his latest purchase.

“I remember trying to trade food stamps for them. As an adult who saved every penny now, I was able to enjoy something I have loved since childhood. Now as a grown man I can never be like buying back a portion, which is not about experience.”

In July 2020, Logic announced his last album of the day, ‘No Pressure’. The rapper said he was retiring from music to focus on his duties as a father.

“It simply came to our notice then. Now is the time to be a great father, ”he said.

However, in September, Logic released its first post-retirement plan, the ‘Twitchap module. 1 ‘.