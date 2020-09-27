Celebrity parties are often packed with “damaged people”, and popular and popular singer Billy Piper, 38, said celebrities are full of “damaged people” and she doesn’t know anyone who has a “cold and healthy relationship”. Dr. Who Starr spoke before her ex-husband Lawrence Fox announced he was starting his own political party.

He said: “A party full of celebrities is often the room of the most damaged people, and when you feel it, it is very comforting.

“I don’t know of anyone who has cut it – the balance has to be a cool and healthy relationship,” he told the Plot Twist podcast this week.

Billy believes that social media has recently been found to be “terrifying” and that celebrities are facing more scrutiny than ever before.

The I Hate Susie star said: “Let’s put it this way, now I wouldn’t have wanted to be a popular popstar.

