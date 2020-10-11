There are noises in the woods about Iam A Selip leaders holding an emergency meeting.

The hit ITV show hosted by Ant & Tech is currently under construction as the Govt-19 lawsuit is on the rise in North Wales.

A summit was held last week to discuss the dire situation.

Show leaders will now hold daily meetings about the government’s changing epidemic guidelines.

Ant, 44, and December, 45, were still giggling as they were filmed with one of the regular Govt experiments this week. But behind the scenes, darkness is said to be rising on this year’s show.



(Image: Ian Cooper / North Wales Live)



One source said: “There are fears of a national lockout as cases and deaths continue to rise.

“This is of great concern to the cast and crew.

“The possibility of postponing the series and rescheduling early next year was considered.

“But restructuring is not a viable option because it involves setting dates in contracts for acting skills.

“A contingency plan is being implemented, but they cannot be postponed to 2021.

“This year’s series should be canceled in the worst case scenario.”

Filming for the 20th series is set to begin next month at Crch Castle in Abergel, North Wales – far from the usual fast-paced location in Australia, which was rejected due to corona virus barriers.





The team revolves around the clock to ensure the 19th century Grade I listed building is safe when celebrities arrive.

But yesterday the new locking restrictions came as the university city of Bangkok – 27 miles from Abergill – saw an increase in cases, mainly among young people and students.

Rexham, Flintshire, Denfixhire and Conway are also under severe action.

Our source added: “Activists on ITV and the show have daily interpretations to discuss ever-changing government guidelines for fear that a national lockout will come or at least affect Wales.

“It will control the hundreds of production team employees who will be on site to create the show over a three-week period.



Loading video Video not available Click to play

Tap to play The video will start inside 8 Cancel Play now

“There have also been discussions about reducing the series to two weeks instead of 3.5 weeks.”

ITV is understood to have paid Rs 1 million to use the fort for the show, which is in its 20th series.

Builders have been called in to deal with the vertical cracks in the walls.

Bev Collard, 63, of Coronation Street, who plays Liz McDonald, is the first officially registered contestant.

ITV declined to comment.