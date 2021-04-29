In Dinard, Fontamas proudly poses in the de Funes car from the movie Le Gentor de Saint-Tropez

By Reduction Saint-Malo
Posted on
Updated 29 April 21 at 11:24
The Mystery Continues, but gradually shrinks around the new owner Louis de Funes car In the movie Gender of Saint-Tropez, Recently purchased a Saint-Malo merchant.
Phantom on the streets of Dinard!
This Wednesday 28 April, In Dinard, A man a Phantommas, Another famous film by Louis de Funes, proudly featured on the wheel of the famous car of Saint-Tropez’s gender, before “Troke 35”!
Remember, on March 28, 2021, a businessman from Saint-Malo bought the famous “Oldsmobile F-85 Cutlass” from 1963, which went on sale in Lebanon.
The new buyer explained to us that he wanted to remain anonymous, but was counting on rolling in the Saint-Malo soil. He kept his promise.
This is the manager of the famous “Caf டு du Coin d’In Boss de la Rue de Pot de la Ville” located in Intra-Muros in Saint-Malo, who posted a photo on Facebook. Exclusive In his words, from the Phantom on the American convertible ship:
S exclusive photo taken while flying in front of Troke 35 in the diner of the famous car of Saint-Tropez’s gendermaine Luis de Funes. Boy, he’s walking around in a ghost mask so we do not recognize him. “
.