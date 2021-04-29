The Phantom poses proudly on the wheel of a Louis de Funes car from the movie Lou Genderme de Saint-Tropez, which was recently acquired by a businessman from Saint-Tropez. (© Le Caf du Coin d’Pass de la Rue du Boat de la Ville opposite the harbor)

The Mystery Continues, but gradually shrinks around the new owner Louis de Funes car In the movie Gender of Saint-Tropez, Recently purchased a Saint-Malo merchant.

Phantom on the streets of Dinard!

This Wednesday 28 April, In Dinard, A man a Phantommas, Another famous film by Louis de Funes, proudly featured on the wheel of the famous car of Saint-Tropez’s gender, before “Troke 35”!

Remember, on March 28, 2021, a businessman from Saint-Malo bought the famous “Oldsmobile F-85 Cutlass” from 1963, which went on sale in Lebanon.

The new buyer explained to us that he wanted to remain anonymous, but was counting on rolling in the Saint-Malo soil. He kept his promise.

This is the manager of the famous “Caf டு du Coin d’In Boss de la Rue de Pot de la Ville” located in Intra-Muros in Saint-Malo, who posted a photo on Facebook. Exclusive In his words, from the Phantom on the American convertible ship:

S exclusive photo taken while flying in front of Troke 35 in the diner of the famous car of Saint-Tropez’s gendermaine Luis de Funes. Boy, he’s walking around in a ghost mask so we do not recognize him. “

<br /> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Flajavacafe%2Fposts%2F10158297767727123&width=350&show_text=true&height=542&appId" title="Ouvrie le lien" rel="noopener noreferrer">Click here to view content</a><br />



.