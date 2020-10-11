Amazon Prime Day 2020 is only a few days away now, so it’s time to prepare our pages around the best cut – price items for the annual shopping holiday on both sides of the Atlantic. When Prime Day starts on October 14th, we will post the best deals we see across EuroCommerce until the sale ends on October 14th. Here you will find our great deals on gaming laptops and pre-built desktop PCs.

It is worth noting that Amazon first announced a seasonal shopping holiday, usually coming in the summer, but this year is delayed due to the cove, with a number of other retailers also tending to participate. By offering counter-programming, other retailers can ensure that there are other deals to consider during this busy buying period for those who do not want to enrich Jess Bezos’ empire. We have not invested in any category, so we will link them to the best deals we can find regardless of the store that offers them.

Two of the biggest ticket items this year are gaming laptops and pre-built desktop PCs, which we will show on this page. As for gaming laptops, we will be looking for models that offer enough performance to use their screens – there is not much point in having a 4K laptop with enough rage to run on 1080p. As for desktops, it’s about choosing a consistent layout that will measure well in the future.

By the way, if you want to outsource your new laptop or desktop with some devices – or upgrade an existing machine with new components – check out our tour of the best Prime Day PC deals. We also have a selection of the best 4K TV Prime Day deals we have found so far.

You should also check Eurocamor’s select selection of extensive prime day gaming deals including games and games consoles.

Since the Prime Day 2020 sale hasn’t started exactly yet, we threw in some of our favorite laptops and desktops to get us started.

Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals For gaming laptops, we recommend at least the GTX 1650 graphics card and Core i5 or Raison 4000 processor for the entry-level engine supported with at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SST storage. At higher price points you can expect laptops with higher update rate screens, more powerful graphics cards (an RTX 2060 or better) and more completions of RAM and storage. In general, there is a transfer between portability and energy, with thicker designs that allow for higher performance than the thinner and lighter options. Here are the best gaming laptop deals we have found so far – more to come!